Road Town, Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed CATECOIN (CAT) on September 27, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CAT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





CATECOIN (CAT) aspires to rival DogeCoin in popularity and value, driven by an ambitious team with the goal of achieving a market cap in the hundreds of millions and establishing $CAT as a widely recognized brand in the cryptocurrency space.

Introducing CATECOIN

CATECOIN is a newly introduced cryptocurrency that positions itself as a direct competitor to Dogecoin. This digital asset operates with a 2% tax applied to both buying and selling transactions, providing a revenue stream for the project. Investors interested in CATECOIN can participate in the presale and acquire the token through Uniswap, using a specified smart contract address.

The process of purchasing CATECOIN involves creating a MetaMask or Trust Wallet, acquiring Ethereum (ETH) either through direct purchase or transfer from reputable exchanges like Coinbase or Binance, connecting the wallet to Uniswap using the provided contract address, and finally swapping ETH for CATECOIN. The project outlines its roadmap, with phases dedicated to setting up social media presence, website development, and a presale in the initial phase. Subsequent phases involve channel onboarding, a Uniswap launch, social media advertising, and influencer engagement. Further milestones include listing on major cryptocurrency data platforms like CoinMarketCap and Coingecko.

While the CATECOIN project appears to offer an intriguing investment opportunity, it's essential for potential investors to exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility and the presence of fraudulent or risky projects. Verify the legitimacy of CATECOIN, its team, and its partnerships, and use trusted platforms for trading. Additionally, consider the broader implications and market dynamics before making any financial decisions in the cryptocurrency space.

About CAT Token

Based on ERC20, CAT has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000). CAT operates with a 2% tax applied to both buying and selling transactions, providing a revenue stream for the project.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

