Lysterfield South, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Brighsun EV Group and 2U Chat have embarked on the mass production of one of the world's first 1,000-kilometer range electric vehicles.

Exterior and Interior view

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/182037_4eeb3143a4b39bab_001full.jpg

On September 8, 2023, this revolutionary electric vehicle underwent rigorous testing by veteran SGS engineers, successfully accomplishing a remarkable range of 1,058 kilometers on a single charge - a technological marvel marking the introduction of the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle capable of traveling over 1,000 kilometers. Brighsun EV Group's relentless dedication to enhancing energy density and battery safety, coupled with their ongoing R&D ventures into all-solid-state batteries, signals a nascent shift from quantitative to qualitative change for electric vehicles to become a realistic alternative to ICE vehicles.

The 2U Chat Electric Car, boasting a total mass of 1937kg and an impressive battery capacity of 146 kW, offers an array of premium features and is available in five aesthetically pleasing exterior colors, and the body specifications: 4675*1910*1660 (mm). With a total battery weight of 417 kg, it introduces a personalized new-age driving experience through its voice recognition control system, 12.3-inch central control color screen, and a conveniently remote start function.

Embracing a global online sales strategy, production planning commences once preorders from any given country reach 200 units with expected delivery anticipated within 9-12 months. The company's aspirational goal is to launch the initial batch of 200,000 electric vehicles by December 2023.

Discover more about the 2U Chat Electric Car and embrace the ethos of 2U Chat's ecological sustainable development by visiting the pre-booking website at suv.brighsun.com and be part of our mission in preserving the planet's health.

Contact Info:

Name: Nicholas Lee

Email: info@brighsun.com

Organization: Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd

Address: 319 Hallam North Road Lysterfield South VIC Australia

Phone: +60 11-3998 6946

Website: https://www.brighsun.com

