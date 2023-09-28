Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Agreement
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Reinach, 28 September 2023 - Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, and LEHVOSS UK Ltd. ("LEHVOSS"), a leading European distributor with technical sales and marketing expertise supplying branded and high quality ingredients to a variety of industries in nutrition, personal care and other market segments, have signed an agreement for the distribution of Evolva's Veri-teTM Resveratrol in over a dozen European countries for use in dietary supplements through LEHVOSS subsidiaries and expert teams across Europe. Sales from the agreement are expected to amount to around CHF 1.5 million by the end of 2025.
The agreement is further testimony to Evolva's market expansion activities. Following market launch and successful entry into five South-East Asian countries as well as Brazil with Veri-teTM Resveratrol for use in foods and dietary supplements over the recent past, the agreement with LEHVOSS now also paves the way to strengthen distribution in important European countries. Veri-teTM Resveratrol is the main pillar of Evolva's Health Ingredients (HI) business and was a key driver for the 14% revenue growth in HI recorded in the first half of 2023.
Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: "We are very excited to strengthen the presence of our Veri-teTM Resveratrol across a wider range of European countries. Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a responsible multi-functional ingredient with proven health benefits supported by a number of clinical studies. We consider LEHVOSS to be an ideal partner for the distribution of Veri-teTM Resveratrol due to its exceptional market capabilities."
Teresita Rudà, Head of Brands and Marketing for LEHVOSS Nutrition adds: "We are thrilled to add this high quality, researched and sustainable brand to our portfolio. We are convinced that Veri-te Resveratrol will add strength to our specially selected offer of ingredients across Europe and we look forward to a successful partnership with Evolva."
To learn more about LEHVOSS Nutrition visit www.lehvoss-nutrition.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
