Das Instrument 7AC SE0009268717 ACARIX AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.09.2023
The instrument 7AC SE0009268717 ACARIX AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2023
Das Instrument 8IN US87166B1026 SYNEOS HEALTH A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.09.2023
The instrument 8IN US87166B1026 SYNEOS HEALTH A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2023
Das Instrument UF7N SG1AI1000008 GOLDEN ENERGY+RES SD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2023
The instrument UF7N SG1AI1000008 GOLDEN ENERGY+RES SD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.09.2023
Das Instrument CBSX IE00BG5J1M21 HANETF-MED.CANN+WELL.DL A ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.09.2023
The instrument CBSX IE00BG5J1M21 HANETF-MED.CANN+WELL.DL A ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2023
Das Instrument HHU GB00B02LCQ05 ALLERGY THER. PLC LS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2023
The instrument HHU GB00B02LCQ05 ALLERGY THER. PLC LS-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.09.2023
The instrument 7AC SE0009268717 ACARIX AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2023
Das Instrument 8IN US87166B1026 SYNEOS HEALTH A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.09.2023
The instrument 8IN US87166B1026 SYNEOS HEALTH A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2023
Das Instrument UF7N SG1AI1000008 GOLDEN ENERGY+RES SD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2023
The instrument UF7N SG1AI1000008 GOLDEN ENERGY+RES SD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.09.2023
Das Instrument CBSX IE00BG5J1M21 HANETF-MED.CANN+WELL.DL A ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.09.2023
The instrument CBSX IE00BG5J1M21 HANETF-MED.CANN+WELL.DL A ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2023
Das Instrument HHU GB00B02LCQ05 ALLERGY THER. PLC LS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2023
The instrument HHU GB00B02LCQ05 ALLERGY THER. PLC LS-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.09.2023