Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers to help Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals improve operational sustainability

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 8.30 AMto supply six Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The large order was booked in Cargotec's Q3 2023 order intake. The machines are scheduled to be delivered during Q2 of 2024.

RST is the largest short sea shipping hub in Europe, employing approximately 350 people and handling more than 50 vessels every week. The terminal has undergone significant expansion in recent years in line with increasing demand, and Kalmar has been a key partner in this growth.

The new hybrid straddle carriers are part of a fleet renewal programme aimed at improving the terminal's environmental performance. The order also includes Kalmar Insightcoverage for all six machines - a performance management tool that turns data into actionable, impactful insights.

Arno Storm, CEO, RST: "As a long-term partner and eco-efficiency leader, Kalmar was the natural choice to support us with this fleet renewal. We are constantly striving to improve our environmental performance, and hybrid machines are a concrete step forward in line with our corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals. We are looking forward to welcoming the new machines to our fleet next year."

Ron Robinson, Sales Director, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: "Kalmar and RST have built a highly successful relationship over many years of collaboration. We are delighted to support them with their transition to more eco-efficient cargo-handling operations with our hybrid straddle carrier solution, which can cut fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel-powered machines."



