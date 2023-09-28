BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Changes to Portfolio Management Team

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 28

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Changes to Portfolio Management Team



28 September 2023

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that Alexandra Dangoor is being named co-portfolio manager of the Company, alongside lead manager Stefan Gries. The effective date for this appointment will be from close of business on 29 September 2023.

Alexandra joined the BlackRock Fundamental European Equity Team in 2019 after two years in BlackRock's graduate rotation program where she was an analyst in the Natural Resources and European Equity teams. Her research support for Stefan's strategies, including the Company, has given her a chance to develop a deep understanding of the philosophy of running concentrated, high conviction, low turnover portfolios. This co-portfolio manager appointment reflects Alexandra's excellent alpha contribution as a research analyst, as well as the team's ongoing commitment to the development of talent from within.

The investment objective and policy of the Company is unchanged.

Alexandra earned a BSc degree in Mathematics and Economics at Bristol University, graduating in 2015, and an MSc in Investment and Wealth Management at Imperial College Business School, graduating in 2016.

