DJ Travis Perkins plc Investor Update - Toolstation UK: A platform for growth and profitability

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc Investor Update - Toolstation UK: A platform for growth and profitability 28-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 September 2023 Travis Perkins plc - Investor Update Toolstation UK: A platform for growth and profitability Today, the Travis Perkins plc management team is hosting an investor update focused on Toolstation UK. There will be no new disclosures on current trading conditions. The event will set out the pathway for the Toolstation UK business to deliver GBP1bn of revenue at a high single digit operating margin by 2027 and cover the following topics: -- The evolution of the business and learnings from recent years -- Demonstrating the Group's confidence in the underlying economic model and the platform for profitable growth in the future -- Showcasing the new capabilities being established at the new distribution centre in Pineham, Northamptonshire -- Enabling a greater understanding of the business and its integral role in the Travis Perkins Group Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented; "Toolstation provides a market leading customer proposition synonymous with convenience, breadth of range and value leadership, underpinned by a fully integrated digital model. As an integral part of the Group, the business provides a highly complementary offer for UK tradespeople with an excellent opportunity to continue to grow share in a large and fragmented market. The Group's significant investment in Toolstation's network, workforce and infrastructure over recent years has delivered a platform of scale and underpins our confidence in the next phase of the business' journey as we focus on driving growth and profitability. Today, we look forward to providing greater insight into the business and demonstrating how these investments and its differentiated proposition will create value." The presentation and a full transcript will be available on the Travis Perkins Investor Relations website following the event. Enquiries: Travis Perkins FGS Global Matt Worster Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray +44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 207 251 3801 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: UPD TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 274382 EQS News ID: 1736165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

