Donnerstag, 28.09.2023

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
28.09.23
08:05 Uhr
9,420 Euro
+0,040
+0,43 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3809,67008:38
Dow Jones News
28.09.2023 | 08:31
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins plc Investor Update - Toolstation UK: A platform for growth and profitability 
28-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 September 2023 
 
Travis Perkins plc - Investor Update 
 
Toolstation UK: A platform for growth and profitability 
 
Today, the Travis Perkins plc management team is hosting an investor update focused on Toolstation UK. There will be no 
new disclosures on current trading conditions. 
 
The event will set out the pathway for the Toolstation UK business to deliver GBP1bn of revenue at a high single digit 
operating margin by 2027 and cover the following topics: 
 
   -- The evolution of the business and learnings from recent years 
   -- Demonstrating the Group's confidence in the underlying economic model and the platform for profitable 
  growth in the future 
   -- Showcasing the new capabilities being established at the new distribution centre in Pineham, 
  Northamptonshire 
   -- Enabling a greater understanding of the business and its integral role in the Travis Perkins Group 
 
 
Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented; 
 
"Toolstation provides a market leading customer proposition synonymous with convenience, breadth of range and value 
leadership, underpinned by a fully integrated digital model. As an integral part of the Group, the business provides a 
highly complementary offer for UK tradespeople with an excellent opportunity to continue to grow share in a large and 
fragmented market. 
 
The Group's significant investment in Toolstation's network, workforce and infrastructure over recent years has 
delivered a platform of scale and underpins our confidence in the next phase of the business' journey as we focus on 
driving growth and profitability. Today, we look forward to providing greater insight into the business and 
demonstrating how these investments and its differentiated proposition will create value." 
 
The presentation and a full transcript will be available on the Travis Perkins Investor Relations website following the 
event. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Travis Perkins  FGS Global 
Matt Worster   Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548                      +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk            TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  274382 
EQS News ID:  1736165 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1736165&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
