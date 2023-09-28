Grit Real Estate Income Group: PDMR transfers

DJ PDMR transfers

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) PDMR transfers 28-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

PDMR & PCA DEALING

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has been notified that Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR ") for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") have transferred previously vested long term incentive plan (LTI) shares from the Grit Executive Share Trust to their personal and trust accounts. Following these transfers there is no change in previously announced PDMR shareholdings in the Company.

The Notification of Transaction Forms provided in accordance with the requirements of the MAR in relation to the transaction mentioned above are set out below.

The Company also announces that its UK Financial Adviser and Broker, finnCap Ltd, has changed its name to Cavendish Capital Markets Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Darren Veenhuis, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations +44 779 512 3402 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser William Marle / Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Monica Tepes (Research) +44 20 3772 4698 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Kesaven Moothoosamy +230 402 0898 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0285 Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name of PDMR Ms. Bronwyn Knight b. Name of PCA The Kenzlex Trust c. Relationship of PDMR to PCA Settlor and Beneficiary Reason for notification 2 a. Position/Status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ b. Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED b. LEI 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of No Par Value Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a. Identification Code GG00BMDHST63 b. Nature of the transaction Transfer of Ordinary Shares from the Grit Executive Share Trust to the account of a PCA Price(s) Volume(s) Total c. Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 875,362 Nil Aggregated information Single transaction d. - Aggregated Volume - Price As mentioned above e. Date of the transaction 27 September 2023 f. Place of the transaction On market transaction - Stock exchange of Mauritius Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Leon van de Moortele a. Name of PDMR b. Name of PCA Cuckoos Nest Trust c. Relationship of PDMR to PCA Settlor and Beneficiary Reason for notification 2 a. Position/Status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ b. Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED b. LEI 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of No Par Value a. Identification Code GG00BMDHST63 b. Nature of the transaction Transfer of Ordinary Shares from the Grit Executive Share Trust to the account of a PCA Price(s) Volume(s) Total c. Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 489,460 Nil Aggregated information Single transaction d. - Aggregated Volume - Price As mentioned above e. Date of the transaction 27 September 2023 f. Place of the transaction On market transaction - Stock exchange of Mauritius Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Moira van der Westhuizen a. Name of PDMR b. Name of PCA N/A c. Relationship of PDMR to PCA N/A Reason for notification 2 a. Position/Status Head of Responsible Business Initial notification/ b. Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED b. LEI 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of No Par Value a. Identification Code GG00BMDHST63 b. Nature of the transaction Transfer of Ordinary Shares from the Grit Executive Share Trust to a personal account Price(s) Volume(s) Total c. Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 152,064 Nil Aggregated information Single transaction d. - Aggregated Volume - Price As mentioned above e. Date of the transaction 27 September 2023 f. Place of the transaction On market transaction - Stock exchange of Mauritius This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

