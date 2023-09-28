Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Explodierende Umsatzzahlen! Jetzt die bevorstehende Rallye sehen und ausnutzen?!
Grit Real Estate Income Group: PDMR transfers -2-

DJ PDMR transfers 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
PDMR transfers 
28-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
SEM share codes (dual currency trading): 
DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

PDMR & PCA DEALING

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has been notified that Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR ") for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") have transferred previously vested long term incentive plan (LTI) shares from the Grit Executive Share Trust to their personal and trust accounts. Following these transfers there is no change in previously announced PDMR shareholdings in the Company.

The Notification of Transaction Forms provided in accordance with the requirements of the MAR in relation to the transaction mentioned above are set out below.

The Company also announces that its UK Financial Adviser and Broker, finnCap Ltd, has changed its name to Cavendish Capital Markets Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Darren Veenhuis, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations     +44 779 512 3402 
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
William Marle / Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)         +44 20 7220 5000 
Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe (Sales)              +44 20 3772 4697 
Monica Tepes (Research)                     +44 20 3772 4698 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Kesaven Moothoosamy                       +230 402 0898 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0285 
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a.      Name of PDMR                        Ms. Bronwyn Knight 
b.      Name of PCA                         The Kenzlex Trust 
c.      Relationship of PDMR to PCA                 Settlor and Beneficiary 
       Reason for notification 
2 
 
a.      Position/Status                       Chief Executive Officer 
       Initial notification/ 
b.                                    Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a.      Name                            GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
b.      LEI                             21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary Shares of No Par Value 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a. 
       Identification Code 
 
                                     GG00BMDHST63 
 
b.      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of Ordinary Shares from the Grit 
                                     Executive Share Trust to the account of a PCA 
                                     Price(s)     Volume(s)     Total 
c.      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     Nil       875,362      Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                     Single transaction 
d.      - Aggregated Volume 
 
 
 
       - Price 
                                     As mentioned above 
 
e.      Date of the transaction                   27 September 2023 
f.      Place of the transaction                  On market transaction - Stock exchange of 
                                     Mauritius 
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                     Leon van de Moortele 
a.      Name of PDMR 
 
b.      Name of PCA                         Cuckoos Nest Trust 
c.      Relationship of PDMR to PCA                 Settlor and Beneficiary 
       Reason for notification 
2 
 
a.      Position/Status                       Chief Financial Officer 
       Initial notification/ 
b.                                    Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a.      Name                            GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
b.      LEI                             21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of No Par Value 
a. 
       Identification Code 
                                     GG00BMDHST63 
b.      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of Ordinary Shares from the Grit 
                                     Executive Share Trust to the account of a PCA 
                                     Price(s)     Volume(s)     Total 
c.      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     Nil       489,460      Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                     Single transaction 
d.      - Aggregated Volume 
 
 
 
       - Price 
                                     As mentioned above 
 
e.      Date of the transaction                   27 September 2023 
f.      Place of the transaction                  On market transaction - Stock exchange of 
                                     Mauritius 
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                     Moira van der Westhuizen 
a.      Name of PDMR 
 
b.      Name of PCA                         N/A 
c.      Relationship of PDMR to PCA                 N/A 
       Reason for notification 
2 
 
a.      Position/Status                       Head of Responsible Business 
       Initial notification/ 
b.                                    Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a.      Name                            GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
b.      LEI                             21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of No Par Value 
a. 
       Identification Code 
                                     GG00BMDHST63 
b.      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of Ordinary Shares from the Grit 
                                     Executive Share Trust to a personal account 
                                     Price(s)     Volume(s)     Total 
c.      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     Nil       152,064      Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                     Single transaction 
d.      - Aggregated Volume 
 
 
 
       - Price 
                                     As mentioned above 
 
e.      Date of the transaction                   27 September 2023

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ PDMR transfers -2- 

f.      Place of the transaction                  On market transaction - Stock exchange of 
                                     Mauritius This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 274387 
EQS News ID:  1736127 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1736127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.