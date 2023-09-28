DJ Samarkand Group plc: Result of AGM

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Result of AGM 28-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 September 2023 Samarkand Group plc ("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") Result of AGM Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting was held at 1.00pm on 27 September 2023 at 16-18 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7EB. All 6 resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands with the requisite majority. Resolutions 1 to 5 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 6 was passed as a special resolution. For more information, please contact: Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

