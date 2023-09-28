

Field trial route

TOKYO, Sept 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation has successfully completed a long-distance field trial of an optical submarine cable system using a new transponder that, according to NEC research, has the world's highest level of transmission performance of 800 gigabits per second (Gbps).This record-breaking field trial was conducted using the Indonesia Global Gateway (IGG) optical submarine cable(*) owned by PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), Indonesia's largest telecommunications carrier, and using NEC's latest transponder, the XF3200. In the field trial, NEC conducted wavelength division optical transmission of 800 Gbps optical signals over 2,100 km, the longest ever recorded.During the trial, the XF3200 transponder supported approximately 30% higher transmission capacity than NEC products currently in use, making it the ideal device to meet ever-expanding international communications demand. Also, a new design and the adoption of the latest technologies enable space saving, low power consumption, high scalability, and flexible serviceability, which contribute to lower total cost of ownership."We thank Telkom Indonesia for their full support in obtaining this kind of result for the first time in the world," said Yoshihisa Inada, Senior Director, Submarine Network Division, NEC Corporation. "This achievement is a confirmation of NEC's leadership in ultra-high optical transmission systems and we will continue to explore the limits of even greater subsea capacity, flexibility and cost-effectiveness."Toto Sugiharto, Executive General Manager, Infrastructure Planning Division, Telkom, said, "NEC has been an important partner for us in submarine cable systems for many years. This field trial proves that NEC's high-quality submarine optical transmission technology has further evolved, thereby helping to meet the increasing traffic demands throughout Indonesia."NEC has been a leading global vendor in the submarine cable system business for more than 50 years, and has built more than 400,000 km of cable, spanning the earth nearly 10 times. NEC is well-established as a reliable partner in the submarine cable field as a system integrator that provides all aspects of submarine cable operations, including the manufacture and installation of optical submarine cables and repeaters, provision of ocean surveys and route designs, training and delivery testing. Submarine cables are manufactured by NEC subsidiary OCC Corporation, and submarine repeaters are manufactured by NEC Platforms, Ltd.(*)Press Release: PT. Telkom selects NEC to build the "Indonesia Global Gateway (IGG)" submarine cable - 100 Gbps submarine cable links Indonesia with Singapore www.nec.com/en/press/201609/global_20160908_01.html.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.