Gallerist Pearl Lam Launches The Pearl Lam Podcast

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new podcast, outspoken gallerist, collector and entrepreneur Pearl Lam sets out to inspire, educate and disrupt conventional ways of thinking with some of the world's brightest talents. An advocate and champion of those who are unafraid to challenge convention, Pearl Lam's life has been built upon disrupting the status quo. This is the inspiration for 'The Pearl Lam Podcast' which is available now on YouTube, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Pearl Lam is a key figure in the contemporary art world who is known for her instantly recognisable personal style and her pivotal role in breaking Chinese contemporary art onto the international scene; as well as for her work taking international contemporary artists into China. The Pearl Lam Podcast promises to take followers on a journey of raw and intimate conversations and to spotlight emerging voices who themselves have shown an unwavering determination to follow their own convictions.

In episode one of The Pearl Lam Podcast, Pearl Lam is interviewed by former BBC journalist Rebecca Jones. Pearl discloses her earliest experiences in the art world and the staunch opposition which she faced from her parents. She addresses her label as a 'disruptor' and highlights how we can all rebel against homogenous culture. Pearl also discusses the role of Chinese art, with its roots in Chinese traditions and philosophy, and how it reacts to Western ideas to create a new dynamic.

In episode two, Pearl Lam sits down with A Black History Of Art Founder Alayo Akinkugbe to discuss subjects including education curriculums; African art communities and the issue of cultural colonisation. Alayo reveals that her perspective on what art is has changed as she learned about black artists. Pearl's ideology that 'art has no passport' further guides discussion as both women agree that colour, passport and race are irrelevant to one's ability to create contemporary art.

About Pearl Lam

Pearl Lam is a gallerist, patron and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience and who is at the forefront of reimagining China's cultural place in the world. Pearl Lam is a leading authority on Asian art, design and the global contemporary art market with a network spanning China, UK and USA.

In 2005, Pearl Lam founded Pearl Lam Galleries and has since been a driving force within Asia's contemporary art scene, with spaces in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The gallery is globally recognized for its intellectual and cultural ambition which re-evaluates perceptions of cultural practice in China.

Pearl Lam's long-term commitment to art and design is rooted in her mission to develop and promote cultural exchange between East Asia and the world, while also presenting Asia's contributions to both traditions to a global audience. In 2008, Pearl Lam founded the China Art Foundation, a trust that is dedicated to showcasing the rich history of Chinese culture and traditions globally.

Pearl Lam is also a regular expert speaker, and in October will speak about adjusting to a more inclusive art market at the FT Business Of Art Summit in London. Pearl Lam also shares her experiences as member of Forbes Business Council.

Pearl Lam can be found on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234179/The_Pearl_Lam_Podcast.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gallerist-pearl-lam-launches-the-pearl-lam-podcast-301941397.html