Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.09.2023 | 09:48
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guide Sensmart TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular New Product Launch

WUHAN, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide Sensmart has released a new product called the TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular, just in time for the upcoming hunting season. This entry-level thermal imaging monocular offers advanced features at an affordable price. With improved image algorithms, it provides clearer and more detailed imaging. Additionally, it includes a built-in 600-meter laser rangefinder, making it perfect for outdoor night vision activities.

The TD631 LRF comes with a self-designed vanadium oxide infrared detector that is highly sensitive. It is paired with a high-resolution AMOLED display of 640*400, ensuring clear and detailed thermal images for a pleasant viewing experience. The device is lightweight, has minimal buttons, boots up in just 2 seconds, and has an impressive battery life of 10 hours. It also has an IP66 protection level and can connect to the app for firmware upgrades, making it user-friendly and worry-free to use.

This new handheld thermal imaging monocular has multiple uses, including hunting, law enforcement, search and rescue, animal care, outdoor exploration, and recreational observation. It offers a more reliable user experience and makes outdoor adventures easier and more convenient.

The Internationale Jagd- und Schützentage 2023 will take place in Schloss Griinau, Neuburg a. d. Donau bei Ingolstadt, Germany from October 13th to 15th. JSA Night-Lux will showcase the Guide Sensmart TD631 LRF and other products and solutions. Guide Sensmart warmly invites exhibitors to visit their booth and try out the new products.

TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular

About Guide Sensmart
Guide Sensmart is a manufacturer of systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/.

International Hunting and Shooting Days 2023

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234110/TD631_LRF_Handheld_Thermal_Imaging_Monocular.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234111/Internationale_Jagd__und_Sch_tzentage_2023.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guide-sensmart-td631-lrf-handheld-thermal-imaging-monocular-new-product-launch-301941419.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.