Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer ISE developed new techniques to reduce silver consumption in tandem perovskite silicon solar cells and heterojunction silicon PV devices. The new processes relate to cell metallization and module interconnection.Researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have developed new low temperature manufacturing processes for perovskite silicon tandem cells and heterojunction solar cells. The novel techniques are reportedly able to reduce silver consumption and avoid lead-containing soldering materials. "We show that with a ...

