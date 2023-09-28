First North Denmark: Hove A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Hove A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 September 2023. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061675279 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Hove ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 24,000,000 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 420,000 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 24,420,000 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: 195,000 shares - DKK 2.50 150,000 shares - DKK 0.50 75,000 shares - DKK 5.00 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 239473 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HOVE ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S