Sibylla Biotech today announces the appointment of Dominique Bridon, Ph.D., as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. Dr. Bridon brings more than 30 years of experience in operations as well as research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. As an expert in implementing AI-based technologies for drug development and with a broad knowledge base in precision oncology, Dr. Bridon has successfully led drug discovery efforts from conception to clinical development. Joining Sibylla, Dr. Bridon will contribute his expertise and lead the Board as Sibylla expands its proprietary pipeline of innovative protein degraders.

"Dominique's background in advancing new therapeutics, his proven track record as a successful biotech entrepreneur and his passion for science that is a great fit for Sibylla's culture will be highly valuable as we enter the next stages of our corporate growth," commented Lidia Pieri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sibylla Biotech. "We are leveraging our protein folding simulation platform to build out our pipeline starting with our lead candidate designed to degrade Cyclin D1, a protein that is amplified and overexpressed in a range of cancers but remains elusive to drug targeting efforts. During this period of progressive expansion in our preclinical activities, Dominique's engagement will be instrumental."

"Sibylla Biotech's cutting-edge PPI-FIT technology has the potential to address previously undruggable targets across many indications and redefine the protein degradation landscape," said Dr. Dominique Bridon. "I look forward to working with the team and the Board to continue advancing Sibylla's highly-differentiated approach while driving the further development of its lead candidate in oncology."

Dr. Dominique Bridon has served as CEO of Diaccurate SAS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapies, since 2020. Prior to this, Dr. Bridon held a range of senior positions at various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Senior Vice President and acting CSO, Discovery and Innovation at Ipsen, a leader in peptide and protein therapeutics. Dr. Bridon is the scientific co-founder of several biotechnology companies and is an inventor and co-inventor of more than 50 patents and patent applications. He is also a member of the Scientific Boards of Jalon Therapeutics, Concarlo Therapeutics, and EpiVax Therapeutics. Dr. Bridon holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Paris XI and completed a post-doctoral research position at the University of California, Berkeley. He obtained an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the École Nationale Supérieure de Chimie and an M.S. in Polymer Sciences from the University of Clermont-Ferrand.

About Sibylla Biotech

Sibylla is disrupting the protein degradation landscape by applying a novel mechanism of action that interferes with protein folding and thereby suppresses the expression of a disease-relevant protein. Through its protein folding simulation technology platform, Pharmacological Protein Inactivation by Folding Intermediate Targeting (PPI-FIT), Sibylla identifies relevant and previously inexplorable folding intermediates for protein targets that are currently considered undruggable in their native state. The company is developing a proprietary pipeline of small molecule folding interfering degraders (FIDs) that can address a range of therapeutic areas.

