MY.GAMES, the European video game publisher and developer headquartered in Amsterdam, announces that Elena Grigorian has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective as of today, having previously served as MY.GAMES Chief Strategy Officer. Vladimir Nikolsky, co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down from his CEO role, transitioning his responsibilities to a new successor.

"A year ago, we completed a deal that significantly changed the course of the company and brought it to new heights. Despite the challenges, not only did MY.GAMES meet all the business goals of the first year after the deal, but also expanded its global footprint and has continued to delight players around the world with new immersive gaming experiences. And now, having fulfilled all the exit commitments set out a year ago, I am handing over the helm to a new captain. I'm glad to introduce Elena as the new CEO in accordance with the succession plans agreed with our shareholder when we embarked upon the company's business restructuring. Her exceptional qualities, which encompass her management skills, deep experience in international business, strong strategic vision, creativity, and inspirational leadership make her the perfect fit for this role," said Vladimir Nikolsky.

Elena Grigorian has been an integral part of MY.GAMES since its inception, first serving as Chief Marketing Officer. With over two decades of experience in the gaming industry, including eight years in a top position at Disney's video games unit, Elena is widely recognized as an expert in marketing and strategic management. Under Elena's leadership, MY.GAMES has achieved remarkable milestones. She assembled a marketing team, which was instrumental in realizing the full potential of more than 70 of the company's games, leading to a staggering 14-fold increase in effective marketing investments and a fourfold growth in the company's business. Elena has overseen the strategy, investments, and marketing segments within MY.GAMES and played a pivotal role in developing positioning strategies and communications to promote gaming projects in key markets, including Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Elena Grigorian, the newly appointed CEO, commented on her new role: "I am thrilled to step into my new role as CEO of MY.GAMES. Over the past year, our company has set out on a remarkable journey, marked by the opening of new offices and markets, the launch of innovative products, the execution of large-scale campaigns, and the establishment of significant partnerships. Our commitment to growth remains unwavering, and we have a host of exciting titles and announcements in store for the future. Looking ahead, 2024 is poised to be an even more monumental year for us."

Throughout the past year and following the shareholder change and business restructuring, MY.GAMES expanded its presence by opening new offices and hubs in the UAE, Serbia, Georgia, and Armenia. The company unveiled exciting titles, including War Robots: Frontiers (early access), Little Big Robots, and HAWKED (open beta), among other captivating mobile games. Key products within the company's portfolio, such as Rush Royale, War Robots, Hustle Castle, Left to Survive, and Grand Hotel Mania, achieved substantial growth in revenue and installations. For instance, Rush Royale achieved over 63 million installs and generated $230 million in revenue, while War Robots boasts a remarkable milestone of over 250 million registered players and lifetime gross revenue exceeding $750 million since its launch. MY.GAMES actively supports the growth of local gamedev communities and holds membership in core industrial associations including The Association for UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE), TechIsland (Cyprus), and the Dutch Gaming Association.

