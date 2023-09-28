PHSC Plc - Results of AGM and Trading Update

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, as set out in the formal Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 10 August 2023, were all duly approved by shareholders.

Trading Update

The Board notes that the Company's unaudited management accounts show revenues for the five-month period to 31 August 2023 of approximately £1.35m, compared with £1.4m for the same period last year. The cost of sales and general overheads were marginally lower, despite the effects of salary increases awarded in H2 of FY23. EBITDA for the five-month period to 31 August 2023 was £139k, a modest reduction of £5k when compared with £144k for the same period last year. This was caused by the lower revenues not being fully offset by reduced costs and the pay increases referred to above. A more detailed update will be given in the interim accounts for the half year, expected to be published in late November 2023.

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).