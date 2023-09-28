Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070 | Ticker-Symbol: FSV
Frankfurt
28.09.23
10:11 Uhr
90,00 Euro
-2,50
-2,70 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,5092,0013:28
91,5092,0012:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2023 | 12:10
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers named Best Global Agency by Euromoney

Recognized as the top performing real estate services company with 10 wins worldwide

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is proud to be named Best Global Agency by the prestigious Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards. Colliers is the top performing real estate services company globally, securing a total of 10 awards across Asia Pacific, EMEA and the Americas - more wins than any other company this year.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition, confirming our strong position in the industry. These awards speak volumes about Colliers' market expertise and our enterprising top talent, who deliver best-in-class solutions to accelerate the success of our clients," said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Services | Global at Colliers. "Maximizing the potential of property is core to our purpose. To be trusted and chosen by our world-leading clients, as well as key players in the industry, time and again is a huge accolade."

In its 19th year, Euromoney's awards celebrate the market's best real estate companies. Canvassing the opinions of advisors, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end-users, the awards reflect commercial success, and market leadership in sustainability, innovation, and client service over the last 12 months. For additional information related to the Euromoney 2023 awards please visit: Euromoney.com.

About Colliers
Colliers, Twitter @Colliersor LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Andrea Cheung
Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications
andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.