A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Expands Strategic Advisory Board with Addition of Scott Ukrop

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Ukrop to the advisory board of its Cust2mate Ltd. smart cart subsidiary. With a wealth of experience in retail grocery, consumer packaged goods, venture capital, and strategic advisory services, Scott brings invaluable expertise to the board.

In his role as a board member, Scott will play a pivotal role by aligning A2Z's Cust2Mate unit and offerings with the dynamic and evolving needs of major retailers. Scott's extensive 35-year experience spanning across retail and food will help the company in its efforts to elevate the customer experience and deliver substantial value to its clients.

Scott has achieved significant milestones in the retail grocery industry as he led the evolution of Ukrop's Super Markets' valued customer program. This pioneering initiative, developed in collaboration with Citicorp, marked one of the earliest grocery frequent shopper programs in the United States, underscoring Scott's deep understanding of the retail grocery landscape.

"We are proud to have Scott Ukrop join our Advisory Board," said Guy Mordoch, CEO of Cust2mate. "His extensive background in the retail grocery industry adds immense value as we continue to expand our global footprint. The combined expertise of our advisory board, including Scott's keen understanding of the US retail market, will be instrumental in elevating our product offerings and ensuring we deliver outstanding value to our clients."

"As a 35-year veteran of the Grocery Retail market, I have no doubt that Cust2mate's smart carts, which provide a multifaceted solution that empowers retailers to effectively reduce shrinkage while elevating shopper experience, exclusive promotions, and product recommendations, are perfectly placed to help shape the future of grocery shopping," said Scott Ukrop. " I'm honored to join the advisory board and contribute to Cust2Mate's mission of delivering a seamless and personalized shopping experience for both consumers and retailers."

For more information about A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. and its Cust2Mate solution, please visit www.a2zas.com and www.cust2mate.com.

###

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp:

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Investor Relations Contact Information

Hanover International Inc.

Jh@hanoverintlinc.com

(1) 760 564 7400

Company Contact Information:

Gadi Graus, President

Gadi.g@a2zas.com

+972-73-3700544

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere.

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788229/a2z-expands-strategic-advisory-board-with-addition-of-scott-ukrop