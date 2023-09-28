Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

PITTSBURGH -- PPG's COLORFUL COMMUNITIES program marks 500th project with makeover at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh Issuer: PPG

ATLANTA -- Yamaha Receives Chattahoochee Riverkeeper River Guardian Award Issuer: Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- PUMA Welcomes Indian Sustainable Fashion Advocate Aishwarya Sharma To Its Voices Of A RE:GENERATION Initiative Issuer: PUMA

CHICAGO -- Güntner Sets Sustainability in Stone With Six Industry-Leading Pledges Issuer: Güntner

CHICAGO -- RRD Expands Upon Past Environmental Performance with 10-Year Roadmap to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 25% Issuer: R.R. Donnelley Sons Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Built with Integration: Metrikus Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Enhance Workplace Efficiency, Sustainability and ROI of Global Real Estate Issuer: Metrikus

PITTSBURGH -- NETL Collaborates with U. S. Steel to Capture Greenhouse Gas at Edgar Thomson Plant Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

SEOUL, Republic of Korea -- BAT Outlines Five-Step Plan Towards Better Regulation of Vapour Sector Issuer: BAT

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Columbia Sportswear Company Releases 2022 Impact Report Issuer: Columbia Sportswear Company

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- EPR Properties Publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: EPR Properties

JASPER, Ind. -- MasterBrand Announces Participation in Habitat for Humanity's 37th Carter Work Project Issuer: MasterBrand, Inc.

SINGAPORE -- Mobvista Marks World Cleanup Day with an Interactive Mobile Ad Campaign Championing Environmental Awareness Issuer: Mobvista

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Early Adopter Manufacturers Select Assent's PFAS Solution to Solve Urgent Need for Proactive Supply Chain Engagement Issuer: Assent Inc.

NEW YORK -- NatureAlpha Launches New TNFD Core Metrics Module and Biodiversity Value at Risk Empowering Investors in Navigating Biodiversity and Nature Issuer: NatureAlpha

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Continues to Accelerate Action Towards Goal of Net Zero Carbon Emissions Issuer: Colgate-Palmolive Company

LONDON -- Arup and Re:Co join forces to deliver sustainable digital services for investors Issuer: Re:Co

CINCINNATI -- Forbes names Cintas among America's Best-in-State Employers Issuer: Cintas Corporation

PITTSBURGH -- AEO Inc. Expands ESG Goals and Highlights More Than Two Decades of Progress in Second "Building a Better World" Report Issuer: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion's Versatics Business Achieves EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability Performance Issuer: Hexion

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom -- AstraZeneca advances UK clean heat and energy efficiencies with £100m commitment Issuer: AstraZeneca

RIDGELAND, Miss. -- Molpus Woodlands Group Expands Scholarship Program Issuer: Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sammons Financial Group Employees Deliver $175,000 to Area Charities Issuer: Sammons Financial Group

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sustainability Management Platform Pulsora Raises $20 Million for Global Expansion Issuer: Pulsora

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- Allstate and AFCA Reveal the 2023 Good Works Team Issuer: The Allstate Corporation

MISSOULA, Mont. SEATTLE -- Media Advisory: Impact Studio 2023 Gathers Industry Leaders to Discuss Future of Corporate Social Responsibility Issuer: Submittable

SILVER SPRING, Md. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. -- United Therapeutics Issues its 2023 Corporate Responsibility and Public Benefit Report Issuer: United Therapeutics Corporation

NEW YORK -- Pure Earth: First-of-its-Kind Lead Contamination Study Shows High Levels of Lead in Consumer Goods and Foods Produced in Low- and Middle-Income Countries and Available Globally Including in the U.S. Issuer: Pure Earth

CLEVELAND -- Applied Industrial Technologies Releases 2023 Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) Report Issuer: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- Cintas Chicago First Aid Safety Locations Certified as VPP Star Sites Issuer: Cintas Corporation

DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO Agriculture Foundation Launches Call for Applications for Grant Issuer: AGCO Agriculture Foundation

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Foundation Announces New President Issuer: Alcoa Foundation

NEW YORK -- Kyndryl Releases First Corporate Citizenship Report Issuer: Kyndryl

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Corporation rises on 2023 Forbes Global 2000 list Issuer: Cintas Corporation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Oklo Appoints R Craig Bealmear as Chief Financial Officer Issuer: Oklo Inc.

SOLDOTNA, Alaska -- Yamaha-Sponsored Kenai Classic Roundtable Sparks Discussion of Offshore Wind Effects on Fishery Management Issuer: Yamaha Rightwaters

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Vontier Releases 2023 Sustainability Report Issuer: Vontier Corporation

ZURICH -- RepRisk Data Empowers APG Asset Management's First-of-Its-Kind Sustainable Real Estate Index Series Issuer: RepRisk

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group to Host Virtual Conversation on Global Faith-Based Investors and the Climate Crisis Issuer: The Church Pension Group

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard's 2023 Volunteer Expo Returns In Person to Pioneer Courthouse Square Issuer: The Standard

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Hosts 26th Annual 'Back to School' Program, Helping Students Worldwide Start The School Year Successfully Issuer: Henry Schein, Inc.

LONDON -- GingerMay Proudly Joins the B Corp Movement to Do Business, Better Issuer: GingerMay

GENEVA -- IFRC Launches Groundbreaking Financial Mechanism to Transform Disaster Response Issuer: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

DULUTH, Ga. -- Asbury Automotive Group Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 Issuer: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 Issuer: Cintas Corporation

DENVER, Colorado -- Liberty Latin America Publishes 2022 ESG Report Issuer: Liberty Latin America Ltd.

DALLAS -- o9 Solutions Issues Its ESG Impact Report, Showcasing Initiatives Taken in 2022 and Its Future Goals Issuer: o9 Solutions, Inc.

MACON, Ga. -- Blue Bird Donates Electric School Bus to Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation Issuer: Blue Bird Corporation

LONDON -- Algbra Becomes UK's First FCA Authorised ESG and Sharia-Compliant Fintech to Gain B Corp Status Issuer: Algbra

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Legal Opinion Letter Released by Business Climate Finance Affirms Companies' Ability to Consider ESG Factors in Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plan Selection Process Issuer: Impact Experience

