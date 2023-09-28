Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Arcario AB receives observation status (502/23)

On September 27, 2023, Arcario AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company anticipated less than three months of available working capital. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Arcario AB (ARCA, ISIN code SE0007614722, order book ID 067911) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB