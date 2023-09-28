Wrangler x Barbie: Wrangler® and Barbie® Launch Collection of Coordinating Denim, Jackets, Tops, Tees, and Dresses for Women and Girls

Wrangler x Barbie brings archival, western-inspired styles and plenty of pink

GREENSBORO, N.C. and GENEVA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global denim brand and the leading authority in western fashion, Wrangler ® today announced its collaboration with Mattel , Inc.'s Barbie, the #1 fashion doll brand inspiring a cultural phenomenon. The Wrangler x Barbie collection celebrates two brands with similar heritage, united in the desire to encourage women and girls to be strong, confident, free and fearlessly chase their dreams.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9204751-wrangler-barbie-launch-collection-denim-women-girls/

Capturing the imaginative, playful style of Barbie and featuring iconic silhouettes and quintessential western design elements from Wrangler - including a pink rendition of the iconic and unmistakable Wrangler back-pocket leather patch - Wrangler x Barbie features an assortment of mix-and-match pieces for women and girls. The collection contains the denim brand's perfected bootcut jean and first Wrancher® Dress Jean for women in a vibrant Barbie pink. Bridging Wrangler's roots and the Barbie brand's signature California vibes, the collection also includes an assortment of casual and statement pieces across shirts, dresses, tees and jackets incorporating fierce colors, lively prints and a touch of western flair.

For many generations, Wrangler has represented and supported the hard-earned pursuits and dreams of the American West while the Barbie brand has empowered fans of all ages to believe that they can be anything. Barbie herself has been depicted as a farmer and an equestrian, so the Wrangler x Barbie collection fittingly incorporates western-inspired Barbie illustrations, patterns, textures and aesthetics for those who have always dared to dream.

"Particularly through the remarkable expansion of its female product categories over the years, Wrangler has earned a unique position in women's fashion, offering western style that transcends lifestyles, occupations, economic backgrounds, genres, geographies and generations," says Jenni Broyles, senior vice president, Wrangler. "Barbie has become a permanent and cultural symbol of empowerment, and with this collection we aim to encourage individuals from all walks of life to embrace their unique identities and make a statement that echoes across time."

The collaboration is backed by iconic brand histories full of rich, symbolic and classic fashions and cultural moments, and inspired by two brands that have been making products long-cherished as collectible items passed down through generations. Wrangler x Barbie reimagines brand archives and pays homage to the Barbie brand's history of experimenting with western-inspired fashion and her authentic western lifestyle, including her experience as a horse owner beginning in the 1970s.

Wrangler x Barbie is available on Wrangler.com and in store. To learn more about the collection, upcoming collaborations between Mattel and Wrangler, and the groundbreaking brands leading women to pursue their passions, follow @wrangler , @barbie and @barbiestyle .

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in thirty-five locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com .

PRESS CONTACT :

WRANGLER EMEA: Ilham Moutaa Lecorche - ilham.moutaalecorche@kontoorbrands.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217497/Wrangler_Barbie.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217511/WRANGLER_X_BARBIE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217304/Wrangler_x_Barbie_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wrangler-and-barbie-launch-collection-of-coordinating-denim-jackets-tops-tees-and-dresses-for-women-and-girls-301941650.html