GXO Logistics: GXO Appoints New Managing Director for Belgium and the Netherlands

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has hired European contract logistics veteran Willem Veekens as Managing Director for its operations in Belgium and the Netherlands.



"We are delighted to welcome Willem Veekens to our European team," said Paul Mohan, Managing Director, Continental Europe for GXO. "Willem brings more than two decades of experience in the European contract logistics industry to this role, and his expertise in customer service, operations, sales and people engagement will be instrumental in continuing GXO's exceptional growth in Belgium and the Netherlands, which has seen a record number of warehouse start-ups this year."

At GXO, Veekens will lead the team with a focus on cultivating an environment of operations excellence that delivers superior customer satisfaction across existing and new operations in Belgium and the Netherlands. The team will also continue to foster a value-driven culture by developing employee engagement and motivation, differentiating GXO from its competitors and driving the creation of value for all stakeholders.

Immediately prior to joining GXO, Veekens served as Managing Director - Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg for CEVA Logistics, where he had also held several senior director roles.

GXO serves national and international businesses operating in sectors such as food and beverage, ecommerce and retail across the Netherlands and Belgium. The company currently employs approximately 12,000 team members, across 45 warehouse locations operating a total area of approximately 1.7 million square meters where the use of technology is a core competitive advantage for GXO. Services include warehousing and order preparation, e-fulfilment, returns and reverse logistics, and distribution and managed transport.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit? GXO.com ?for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media contacts

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com