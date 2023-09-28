ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its platform and technology. ARway V2.5 was a transformative update that introduced AI-assisted pathfinding, engaging path styles, and advanced creator tools. This new 2.6 version builds upon these features, offering even more advanced capabilities such as multi-map and multi-floor navigation capabilities on the Web Creator Portal, a comprehensive location directory and improved onboarding experience, ensuring ARway's technology remains at the forefront of the Augmented Reality industry. The significance of these upgrades cannot be overstated. In a world where AR technology is increasingly intertwined with various industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors, ARway's enhanced platform meets the growing demand for precise and reliable AR experiences.

Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

Earlier this month, ARway announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California. ARway is pleased to report that at the developer labs, the Company completed a first build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro hardware and realityOS operating system at Apple Park, Cupertino where developers got exclusive access to early prototypes of the headsets.



Watch a video showcasing the new version 2.6 of the ARway platform - click here

The new version includes multi-map and multi-floor navigation capabilities on the Web Creator Portal. Creators can now immediately embark on creating an AR experience with three default floorplans available, saving time and effort. Visitors benefit from audio directions and automatic rerouting, ensuring a smooth and reliable navigation experience. The platform now supports multi-language and deep linking, enhancing its accessibility and utility for a global audience.

The upgrades also introduce Connector Pins, allowing creators to easily connect maps at points like elevators and stairs, enhancing the multi-map experience. The Import Maps feature enables the seamless integration of multiple maps, creating a comprehensive multi-floor and multi-area venue experience. These features, along with the expanded map details for venue maps, provide creators with more control and flexibility, making the platform more robust and versatile for various industries.

ARway has experienced significant growth to date in 2023, with 1205% increase in active users with 3261 total and a 2050% increase in pilots & trials with 43 total.





The significance of these upgrades cannot be overstated. In a world where AR technology is increasingly intertwined with various industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors, ARway's enhanced platform meets the growing demand for precise and reliable AR experiences.

These upgrades allow ARway to continue to attract and retain a larger customer base in Enterprise and recently launched SaaS Developer programs. The enhanced features and improved user experience make ARway's platform an invaluable tool for businesses across various industries, driving profitability through its unique offering and advanced capabilities. As these enhancements are implemented and widely adopted across the vast range of industries ARway serves, the company anticipates a significant uptick in customer acquisition rates, which in turn will drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

ARway's latest upgrades demonstrate the Company's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By staying ahead of the curve and setting new standards in the AR navigation space, ARway continues to differentiate itself in the market, ensuring its sustained growth and profitability in the burgeoning AR industry.

Recent News

ARway.ai Selected to Participate at Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

ARway.ai Announces Major Win As it Lands a Contract With Second Largest Academic Institution In Turkey

ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 18,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788172/arwayai-completes-first-build-of-the-arway-platform-on-apples-vision-pro-hardware-announces-platform--sdk-updates