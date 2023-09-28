Zebula Records: This Week 13-Year-Old American Music Prodigy, Alli Cazaam Makes Music History!

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / This week 13-year-old American music prodigy, Alli Cazaam makes music history! Not only is she one of the youngest musicians ever signed to a record company in this Century, but also the youngest musician ever in history to simultaneously cross four separate music genres simultaneously on radio charts worldwide!

Whether you consider Alli to be R&B, Pop, Adult Contemporary, or Electronic, she delivers music with passion. Currently her hit "ILUVU" is getting heavy rotation on radio and internet worldwide. Alli wears her trademark beanie as a tribute to her late Mother.

Her new releases, "I Drown In My Tears" (Prince Infused R&B) and "Incantation" are gaining popularity worldwide.

Born on October 31st, Alli celebrates her birthday on Halloween. An impromptu: The Alli Cazaam Halloween Special is currently being planned for her followers on her Official YouTube Channel ( https://youtube.com/@AlliCazaam ) since television networks and motion picture studios are currently effected by strikes. There may be magic involved, but don't worry she doesn't plan on using any sorcery on anyone that we are aware of. Her beloved cat Merlin will also be making an appearance.

For more information, visit Alli's Official Website ( AlliCazaam.com ) or follow her social media profiles: Twitter: TheAlliCazaam , and Instagram: AlliCazaam

