Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (OTCQB: KPZIF) (FSE: 80M) ("Ophir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce mobilization of crew to its Leran Property (the "Property"), located in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in James Bay, Quebec.

The Company purchased the Leran Property, two (2) claims totalling 104.6 ha, located in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt (Figure 1). The claims host a historically documented 1m X 1m X 1m spodumene pegmatite boulder, with a mineral assemblage of spodumene, tourmaline, muscovite, and garnet, grading 1.21% Li (~2.61% Li2O) and 123 ppm Ta2O5 (CG-2016-08, SIGEOM Sample 16AB1220-A (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Leran Property



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6338/182147_6dbcd8a6a4f288dc_001full.jpg

Figure 2: ~2.61% Li2O rock sample from a 1m X 1m X 1m spodumene pegmatite boulder (CG-2016-08, Sample Photo)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6338/182147_6dbcd8a6a4f288dc_002full.jpg

Due to the angular nature of the boulder, the distance travelled is interpreted to be limited with the source potentially located on the Property. A series of outcrops located up-ice, interpreted from satellite imagery, will be the primary target for the program.

Figure 3: Leran Property Outcrop Targets



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6338/182147_6dbcd8a6a4f288dc_003full.jpg

The Company also announces that Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., while staying on as Director, will be stepping down as Vice President of Exploration of the Company as of October 6, 2023. Mr. Smith will continue to be an active technical participant in advancement of the Company.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., Senior Geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

The results discussed in this document are historical. An Ophir Gold Corp. qualified person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate these results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property's potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About the Company

Ophir Gold Corp. is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Radis Lithium Property in the James Bay, Quebec, and the past producing Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The Company holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Radis Property over a three-year period from Eastmain Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines Limited, and an option to earn a 100% interest in the Breccia Property from DG Resource Management Ltd.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Shawn Westcott"

Ophir Gold Corp.

Cautionary Note

