Giatec Scientific Inc: Giatec Releases SmartMix Into Commercialization, Solving Top Concrete Mix-Management Challenges With Their Advanced AI-Powered Platform

SmartMix Launches as Giatec's Newest Commercialized Product at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks 2023 With Its First Cohort of New Customers

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Giatec®, a leading innovator in sustainable concrete testing solutions, launches SmartMix into commercialization at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks 2023. Smartmix is an AI-driven platform that empowers ready-mix concrete producers to analyze data points across their operations efficiently, optimizing mixes for cost and CO2 emissions.





Giatec® Releases SmartMix Into Commercialization

Visit Giatec at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks 2023





Concrete production and cement usage account for approximately two billion tons of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions or eight percent of global CO2 pollution with a global production rate of 20 billion tons (10 billion cubic yards) annually. The industry has been accustomed to working with limited visibility through outdated systems, unconnected data, and insufficient time for analysis to make informed decisions resulting in unoptimized and overdesigned mix designs, both in cost and environmental impact.

SmartMix seamlessly integrates within ready-mix producers' software operations, and with Giatec's proprietary AI algorithm used to amalgamate data across thousands of mixes, gives insight into the greatest opportunities for optimization. Concrete producers can then generate infinite scenarios for every project variability to choose the right mix every time for their business. This will allow for a reduction in both CO2 emissions and mix costs by up to 20 percent while tackling the industry-wide issue of overdesigning with cement just to prevent potential performance issues.

"Our team has spent the last four years working on the development of SmartMix with the intention of putting concrete producers back in control of their mix designs through AI-driven mix management recommendations and real-time data," says Aali Alizadeh, CTO and co-founder of Giatec. "Today marks a milestone as we close out our first cohort of customers and we are grateful for the overwhelming reception SmartMix has received."

Giatec's SmartMix is on a path to safely lower overdesigned concrete production, offsetting GHG emissions by 400 million tons annually, the equivalent of taking 110 million cars off the road.

Giatec is excited to announce its early commercial-access customer cohort within the U.S. and Canada that have contributed to the development roadmap including Blue Dot Readi-Mix, Angelle Materials, BARD Materials, Tomlinson Ready Mix, and Trio Ready-Mix. Giatec is accepting new customers with availability beginning in January 2024. Visit Giatec at its ConcreteWorks booth #428 from Sept. 29-Oct. 3 to learn more about SmartMix and its impact on the construction industry and CO2 footprint.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the concrete industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time collection and analysis of concrete data from production and delivery to placement. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint. For more information, visit https://www.giatecscientific.com/.





