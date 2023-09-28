Eagan, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) ("Dynatronics" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and provided additional details on the previously announced CEO succession plan.

CEO Succession Plan

Effective October 1, 2023, Brian Baker will assume the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Board Member as part of the Company's executive transition plan announced in May 2023. John Krier, the Company's current Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will remain as an executive consultant and Interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company continues the search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Key Financial Highlights

Q4 FY '23 Financial Highlights

Note: All financials referenced in this release are in conformity with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and comparisons in this release are to the same period in the prior year unless otherwise noted.

Total net sales of $8.4 million.

Gross profit margin of 14.7%.

Net loss of $2.4 million.

FY '23 Financial Highlights

Total net sales of $40.6 million.

Gross profit margin of 25.0%.

Net loss of $5.0 million.

Notable Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash of $0.6 million.

As of September 15, 2023, $1.8 million drawn, with $2.6 million available on previously announced working capital asset-based line of credit established on August 1, 2023.

Proceeds from line of credit used for $2.0 million reduction in accounts payable as of September 15, 2023, compared to June 30, 2023.

Guidance for FY '24

Dynatronics reiterates its previous net sales guidance for FY '24 of $34 million to $37 million. The Company expects the distribution of net sales across the quarters in FY '24 to align with historical trends, highest in the first quarter, lower in the second and third quarters, with a bounce back in the fourth quarter.

The Company is continuing its recent practice of not providing gross margin guidance given the recent reductions in revenue and operating costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses are anticipated to be 29% to 33% of net sales in FY '24.

The Company's financial guidance for FY '24 is subject to the risks identified in its safe harbor notification below. The Company continues to expect volatility due to the challenges related to the broader economic environment, including competitive pressures, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, extended handling times and delays or disruption in procedure volume. Dynatronics also expects some ongoing volatility from the Company's business optimization.

Fiscal Year 2024 Priorities

The Company also reiterates its goals to strengthen customer relationships, while improving operating profitability and financial flexibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Those statements include references to the Company's expectations and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our statements regarding the Company's planned management transition, expected overall performance, expectations regarding net sales, distribution of net sales, and selling general and administrative costs in fiscal year 2024, and uncertainties related to the broader economic environment, including higher raw material, delivery and shipment costs, supply chain disruptions, extended handling times and delays or disruption in procedure volume and volatility resulting from continued execution of the Company's business optimization strategy.. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in the Company's annual, quarterly, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Dynatronics does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Summary Financial Results

The following is a summary of operating results for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the balance sheet highlights at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 and cash flow for periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Summary Selected Financial Data

Statements of Operations Highlights

In thousands, except share and per share amounts



Quarter Ended



Year Ended



June 30



June 30 2023



2022



2023



2022















Net sales $ 8,438

$ 11,191

$ 40,609

$ 44,338

Cost of sales 7,201



8,574



30,459



33,665 Gross Profit

1,237



2,617



10,150



10,673



14.7%



23.4%



25.0%



24.1%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,593



4,102



15,002



15,430

Other (expense) income, net (25 )

(78 )

(121 )

764 Net income (loss) $ (2,381 ) $ (1,563 ) $ (4,973 ) $ (3,993 )















Preferred stock dividend, in common stock, issued or to be issued (172 )

(182 )

(691 )

(733 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (2,553 ) $ (1,745 ) $ (5,664 ) $ (4,726 )















Net loss attributable to common stockholders per















common share - basic and diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.46 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

4,039,618



3,637,449



3,870,670



3,570,655



Balance Sheet Highlights

In thousands

June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 553

$ 701

Trade accounts receivable, net

3,722



5,416

Inventories, net

7,403



12,071

Prepaids & other 741



1,038 Total current assets

12,419



19,226









Non-current assets 17,644

16,208 Total assets $ 30,063

$ 35,434







Accounts payable $ 4,530

$ 6,169

Accrued payroll and benefits expense

878



1,360

Accrued expenses

891



862

Other current liabilities

1,642



1,544

Line of credit -

- Total current liabilities

7,941



9,935









Non-current liabilities 5,265

3,800 Total liabilities 13,206

13,735







Stockholders' equity 16,857



21,699 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,063

$ 35,434

Cash Flow Highlights

In thousands



Quarter Ended



Twelve Months Ended



June 30



June 30 2023



2022



2023



2022















Net loss $ (2,381 ) $ (1,563 ) $ (4,973 ) $ (3,993 )















Depreciation and amortization

341



313



1,349



1,435

Stock-based compensation

22



29



131



178

(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment

-



23



-



24

Receivables

645



(290 )

1,695



227

Inventory

2,300



(468 )

4,668



(5,573 ) Prepaid and other assets

(226 )

512



(159 )

1,463

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (734 )

(181 )

(2,339 )

1,355 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(33 )

(1,625 )

372



(4,884 )















Net cash used in investing activities (10 )

(57 )

(187 )

(318 )















Payments on non-current liabilities

(74 )

(90 )

(333 )

(350 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net -



-



-



-

Net cash used in financing activities

(74 )

(90 )

(333 )

(350 )















Net change in cash and cash equivalents (117 )

(1,772 )

(148 )

(5,552 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 670



2,473



701



6,253 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 553

$ 701

$ 553

$ 701



