Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Customers Using Microsoft Teams Increase Employee Experience and Productivity

Uptick in Microsoft Teams adoption among Freshservice customers helps businesses of all sizes speed up employee service management with the AI-enabled integration

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023.® customers to improve the employee experience through more efficient AI-powered virtual agent support. Microsoft Teams adoption among Freshservice customers has seen an average increase of 42% over the past three years. As a result, businesses using Freshservice are now able to amplify productivity for more than 250,000 users.



The generative-AI-powered Virtual Agent within Freshservice, an IT service managementalso enables IT and other business teams to deflect tickets that helps save clicks and streamline work. In a July 2023 study commissioned by Freshworks, Forrester estimated a mid-sized company could save $2.1 million in three years by improving user productivity with the Freshservice Virtual Agent.

"Microsoft Teams has rapidly grown as the hub for collaboration," said Srini Raghavan, VP of Microsoft Teams Ecosystem. "Through our work with companies like Freshworks that share our vision for AI, we aim to enable teams across multiple channels to solve employee issues swiftly, ultimately saving money and driving efficiency with next-generation AI for customers of all sizes."

Using Freshservice, which is built natively on the Freshworks Neo platform, with Microsoft Teams, companies of all sizes can increase user productivity. Using AI-powered virtual agents, they can improve collaboration across business teams during critical incidents, and enhance the employee experience with faster resolution to allow for:

Automated conversational support that boosts employee experience with faster resolution. Automation eliminates the constraints of working hours, giving employees access to conversational support from virtual agents within Microsoft Teams to speed up issue resolution whenever they need it.

Automation eliminates the constraints of working hours, giving employees access to conversational support from virtual agents within Microsoft Teams to speed up issue resolution whenever they need it. Increase agent productivity through AI-powered virtual agents. Freddy AI-powered Freshservice virtual agents empower business departments to focus on high-value tasks, allowing the virtual agent to handle common and mundane issues that often bog down humans. Agents can more quickly handle ticket updates and approvals.

Freddy AI-powered Freshservice virtual agents empower business departments to focus on high-value tasks, allowing the virtual agent to handle common and mundane issues that often bog down humans. Agents can more quickly handle ticket updates and approvals. Improve collaboration during critical incidents. Freshservice notifies on-call agents directly in Microsoft Teams. IT operations teams can swiftly communicate to resolve major incidents, maximizing service availability and minimizing downtime all without leaving a single app.



Customers like A&E Networks and Haynes International are using Microsoft Teams with Freshservice to improve employee service management. Haynes International, a US-based materials manufacturer, increased business user productivity by 50% since using Freshservice integrated with Microsoft Teams.

Lyle Snyder, Senior Support Analyst at Haynes International said, "Traditional support channels for employees typically have complicated portals, which slow down support and are no longer acceptable for the modern workforce. The Freshworks and Microsoft Teams' integration helps us deliver a simple and modern employee experience, all on one platform. We've already seen impressive productivity increases and expect both apps to scale with our evolving business and employee needs."

The Office for Students , the independent regulator of higher education in England, was able to decrease its average resolution time by 67% with the Freshservice virtual agent integrated with Microsoft Teams. "Our goal was to move away from employees emailing the service desk, and instead use Teams as a channel," said Karen Spray, IT Service Support Manager at Office for Students. "Adopting the Freshservice Virtual Agent was easy, and the technical rollout took us about 10 minutes. Easy access to the Virtual Agent within Microsoft Teams made it all the more convenient and helped our employees solve many issues on their own thanks to powerful self-service features."

"Our collaboration with Microsoft is a terrific example of our commitment to giving customers powerful yet easy-to-use tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced workplace. We've been pioneering AI for customer and employee support since we launched Freddy AI in 2018, and Microsoft Teams helps put that directly into the employee's collaboration channel of choice. Together we're helping customers deliver exceptional employee experience across business teams," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.

