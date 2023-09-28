ARC Document Solutions: ARC Continues Stock Repurchases in Q3 of 2023

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading provider of visual marketing, digital printing, and document workflow services, today announced that it purchased 303,174 shares of its own stock via open market transactions during the third quarter of 2023. As noted earlier this year in April, ARC's Board of Directors authorized the expansion of the Company's previous $15 million share repurchase program to $20 million through March 2026 to support ARC's commitment to return shareholder value.

The average share price paid by the Company during the third quarter of 2023 was $3.43.ARC's trading window for purchasing its own shares during the period closed on Friday, September 22, 2023.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Contact Information:

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788212/arc-continues-stock-repurchases-in-q3-of-2023