Amplity Health Appoints Kevin Murphy as New Head of Account Development

LANGHORNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Amplity Health (Amplity), a leading global contract medical and commercial partner to biopharmaceutical companies, today announced the appointment of Kevin Murphy as Senior Vice President of Account Development.

Amplity Appoints Kevin Murphy as New Head of Account Development

Appointment comes during accelerating growth of Amplity's leading global medical and commercial franchise

Kevin has a proven track record in developing and implementing mutually beneficial strategic partnerships with life science clients hungry for commercial growth. As a senior commercial leader, Kevin has led biopharmaceutical teams from the pre-commercial clinical stage through loss of exclusivity in over 25 branded products. His experience on the manufacturer side will enrich Amplity's ability to address the needs of clients no matter their corporate timing in lifecycle management.

Leveraging that experience, Kevin will lead Amplity's strategy and approach to establishing driving organic growth through his approach of mutual benefit to both client and provider. He will lead an account development team of tenured professionals across Amplity's global businesses of Commercial Solutions, Medical Solutions, Learning Solutions, Access Solutions, Consultative Services, and Insights Solutions.

"Kevin's professional background makes him ideally suited to lead the commercial organization," explained Michael A. Griffith, Amplity President and CEO. "He will help us execute our plans to accelerate growth and become a multi-brand organization focused on in-licensing, partnering, and commercializing products worldwide."

Kevin has 25+ years of broad commercial executive experience across the pharmaceutical, vaccines, medical device, and biotech industries. Most recently, Kevin was the General Manager of Vaccines at Sanofi, where he was globally responsible for pediatrics. He has also worked as Head of Contracting & Business Development for Bayer Healthcare, leading their US contract strategy and client engagement for multiple brands. At both Sanofi and Bayer, Kevin's businesses exceeded all financial expectations by double-digit percentages year over year through his innovative customer engagement strategies.

"I am inspired by Amplity's mission to challenge the boundaries of medical and commercial strategies," said Kevin. "I am excited to be able to offer Amplity's integrated Medical, Medical Communications, and Commercial Solutions to accelerate the approval and launch of new drugs to improve the lives of patients."

About Amplity Health

Amplity Health is a global contract medical and commercial organization, bringing over 40 years of experience from best-in-class organizations merged under the Amplity name. Amplity delivers tailored medical and commercial solutions that scale throughout the lifecycle of a drug. Amplity is a global authority in scientific stakeholder engagement, go-to-market strategies, and is built upon their belief in the power of face-to-face interaction that nurtures trust with physicians, patients, and payers, allowing for the exchange of complex ideas. Amplity's core strengths include their proprietary network of stakeholders, influencers, and decision makers; a foundation of qualitative insights and actionable data that informs every solution they craft and execute; and their deep expertise/focus on oncology and specialty therapies.

For more information, visit amplity.com. Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

