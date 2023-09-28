Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Introduces SpotlightAi, the World's First Demining Technology Powered by Artificial Intelligence to Autonomously Identify and Locate Landmines from Drone-based Imagery

- Company Files International Patent Application Securing Priority Position Following Successful In-the-Field Testing of the SpotlightAi Demining Software Platform in Ukraine -

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today officially introduced its next-generation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-powered demining software called SpotlightAi. Additionally, Safe Pro Group has successfully filed an international patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") claiming priority to the Company's provisional patent filed in September 2022, as it seeks to further protect its intellectual property ("IP").

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, the patent-pending SpotlightAi software platform is the first-of-its-kind cloud-based solution that harnesses Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Machine Learning ("ML") to process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level aerial imagery collected by crowd-sourced, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) drones. The cloud-based platform instantly processes drone imagery to detect landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) utilizing an extensive proprietary dataset of over 150 types of landmines and UXO including cluster munitions. The capabilities of SpotlightAi were highlighted on a nationally-broadcast PBS NewsHour TV segment filmed in Ukraine where it recently completed in-the-field testing in collaboration with local authorities.

Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group, said, "Today marks a momentous milestone as we launch SpotlightAi after years of research and development by our stellar team of scientists and engineers. Through our revolutionary approach of utilizing AI and crowd-sourced pilots with commonly available drones, we can effectively address the large-scale demining crisis in Ukraine where an area estimated to be as large as the State of Florida will need to be surveyed. We believe SpotlightAi has the potential to fundamentally change how Ukraine and more than 60 countries around the globe approach reclaiming their land contaminated by mines and explosive remnants of war by utilizing our datasets and AI platform."

SpotlightAi, leveraging the scalability of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, can instantly detect, label and GPS-tag mines and UXO, plotting the results on sub-centimeter-level, high-resolution maps. These maps can provide a valuable "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness during clearing and land release efforts conducted by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations. In addition to the web-based online portal which currently enables drone operators to upload image data for processing, the platform is being expanded to enable the use of thermal overlays and vegetation layering tools to provide enhanced evidence and location information about UXO, potentially improving awareness and safety for civilians.

Currently demining operations are underway in over 60 global conflict zones including in Ukraine where an estimated $37+ billion[1] will be required to clear explosive remnants from the countryside over the next decade[2]. Safe Pro's AI-powered demining solution has completed capability testing in Ukraine in collaboration with local stakeholders to survey large areas of land to detect, identify and map UXO. Operational testing confirmed SpotlightAi's ability to dramatically increase the survey speed by a factor of ˜ 1,000+% and reduce costs by nearly 90% versus existing human-based, non-robotic methodologies, exponentially improving the potential of future remediation efforts.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled best-of-breed Drone services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and ballistic protection manufacturing companies enabling it to provide the industry's first turnkey solution for next generation demining. Safe Pro is led by a team of Executives and Subject Matter Experts (SME) drawn from the Government and Commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies and solutions. Through a layered approach to the development and integration of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, drone-based remote sensing technologies and services, and personal protective gear, Safe Pro Group can provide Governments, Enterprises and NGOs with innovative solutions designed to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

[1] Source: The World Bank, The Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (March 2023)

[2] Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

