28.09.2023
ALMACO and CADARO Partner to Elevate Manufacturing and Service of Flow Rate Sensor Technology

Measure the flow rate of grain, fertilizer, and feed processors with confidence and in real time.

NEVADA, IOWA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / ALMACO is excited to announce a new manufacturing and service alliance with CADARO. Moving forward, ALMACO will be the sole manufacturer and service provider for CADARO flow rate sensor technology, capable of real-time measurements for grain, fertilizer, and feed processors. Harnessing the collective expertise and commitment to excellence from both organizations is a pivotal, strategic move.

CADARO and ALMACO Partnership

CADARO and ALMACO Partnership
Reputation for quality. Accuracy you can trust. CADARO is proud to partner with ALMACO for manufacturing and service.

Royce Schulte, President of CADARO, commented on the partnership, saying, "In selecting ALMACO as our manufacturing and service partner, CADARO made a natural choice. ALMACO's reputation of delivering top-tier craftsmanship and dependable service for over a century aligns seamlessly with our values."

CADARO service offerings, facilitated through ALMACO, will be accessible to customers 24 hours a day and 7 days a week under this partnership. Trained technicians remain on standby to maximize customer uptime through uninterrupted support.

Schulte added, "Through our collaboration with ALMACO in service, our customers can now access unparalleled support at any hour, day or night. We recognize that our customers demand not only industry-leading products with precise data accuracy but also a partner who stands by them well beyond the initial transaction."

ALMACO takes pride in affiliating with trusted brands for manufacturing and service, and they acknowledge CADARO as a steadfast partner sharing core values. CADARO's vision of fostering transparency through innovation with heart aligns with their commitment to delivering solutions with consistent data precision.

Mark Smith, Chief Execution Officer of ALMACO, said, "We have so much in common with CADARO, like our focus on innovation, providing accurate data solutions, and nurturing customer relationships. Our long-standing relationship with FloMetrix paved the way for this collaboration, and we are thrilled to deepen our partnership with CADARO."

In March 2023, FloMetrix was acquired by 100th Meridian Ventures, LLC, and later rebranded as CADARO. Customers of CADARO will continue to experience the trusted products they have come to rely on, now backed by the influential collaboration with ALMACO, promising enhanced quality and service.

More information about CADARO and ALMACO can be found at www.cadaro.com and www.almaco.com.

ABOUT CADARO

CADARO is an innovative product and service provider in the dry flowable goods measurement industry, dedicated to delivering modern technology solutions and exceptional customer experiences. Their digitally integrated flow sensor technology for grain, fertilizer, and feed processors provides accurate, real-time measurements. For more information, please visit www.CADARO.com.

ABOUT ALMACO

ALMACO was founded in 1884 and has been partnering with clients in the ag research field to supply innovative solutions for planting, harvesting, and seed processing around the world. In addition to research equipment, ALMACO is proud to partner with trusted brands who lean on ALMACO's expertise in manufacturing, engineering, and service. For more information, please visit www.almaco.com.

Contact Information

Lisa Dirksen
Marketing Manager
ldirksen@almaco.com
+1 515-382-3506 ext 230

Royce Schulte
President of CADARO
royce.schulte@cadaro.com
+1 806-338-7460

SOURCE: ALMACO

