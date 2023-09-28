SCS Global Services: GREENMANTRA Announces Publication of the Environmental Product Declaration for Ceranovus Product Line

GREENMANTRA Technologies announces publication of the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for the Ceranovus® product line, enabling customers to show environmental impact reductions of products

BRANTFORD, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / SCS Global Services (SCS) has published the EPD for the Ceranovus® product line, which is a line of specialty waxes that includes both polyethylene and polypropylene polymer additives. These additives enhance processing and performance for a wide range of products, including injection molded products and asphalt products such as roofing and roadways. The EPD outlines the environmental impacts of the products, and more importantly, allows customers to realize GHG reduction opportunities when they select Ceranovus.

Made from 100% recycled inputs, customers can compare the impacts of the GREENMANTRA product with alternative, non-recycled products offered on the market today. Carbon reduction is increasingly a mandate in both the public and private sectors, and achieving those carbon reduction goals is driving procurement decisions. This is particularly true for industries such as the asphalt paving industry.

"We committed to the process of publishing the Ceranovus EPD to not only help our customers better meet industry transparency requirements, but also pursued this because we believe it will help our customers gain a competitive edge in positioning their products," notes Domenic Di Mondo, President of GREENMANTRA Technologies. "Recycled inputs inherently offer environmental impact reductions, and I think the industry will see that come through in the EPD."

The EPD outlines product impacts in the areas of raw material inputs, energy and water consumption, waste generation and emissions. Published by SCS Global Services, the data in the EPD is third-party verified.

"GREENMANTRA's EPD is an important step towards efforts in their supply chain and the green building industry," said Keith Killpack, SCS' Technical Director of Environmental Certification Services. "EPDs are the most robust multi-attribute transparent report that communicates what a product is made of and how it impacts the environment, and SCS commends GREENMANTRA for this high level of transparency."

The full EPD can be viewed on the SCS Global Certified Green Products Guide, Ceranovus® PE and PP Polymer Additives or upon request from GREENMANTRA Technologies.

About GreenMantra Technologies

GREENMANTRA Technologies is a leader in molecular recycling that transforms hard to recycle plastics into value-creating specialty waxes and polymers. GREENMANTRA's products are used as performance enhancers and processing aids in roofing, asphalt roads, extruded plastic pipes, and other construction infrastructure applications with useful lifespans of 20-50+ years. In each application, GREENMANTRA improves product performance, provides a more efficient manufacturing process, and allows manufacturers to greatly increase the recycled content of their end products without sacrificing performance. GREENMANTRA annually diverts thousands of tons of waste plastic from our oceans and landfills into new applications. For more information, visit https://greenmantra.com/.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com/.

CONTACT:

Ben Scott

Director of Research & Innovation

GREENMANTRA Technologies

+1 226-979-3142

ben.scott@greenmantra.com

Nikki Senseman

Director of Client Marketing

SCS Global Services

+1 510-295-0667

nsenseman@scsglobalservices.com

READ MORE



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788322/greenmantra-announces-publication-of-the-environmental-product-declaration-for-ceranovusr-product-line