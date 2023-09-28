Mondragon Assembly says it has won a patent dispute in China, marking its second successful case in the country in relation to its patented continuous string process.From pv magazine Spain Mondragon Assembly has revealed that it has won a new dispute with an undisclosed Chinese manufacturer over its patent for continuous string technology. The Spanish PV production equipment supplier said the patented continuous string process makes cuts between two cells to create individual strings from single infinite strings. "The patent has been valid since 2013," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...