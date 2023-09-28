SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: SharpLink Gaming and SB22 Join Forces to Deliver AI-Powered Sports Fan Activation Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven fan activation and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, and SB22, Inc. today announced that the companies have joined forces to disrupt the current Event Wagering industry with a solution built specifically for U.S. sports betting and iGaming operators. The agreement calls for the full integration of SharpLink's proprietary C4 BetSense, an AI-powered audience acquisition technology, with SB22's GLI-33 Certified Fi22 sports betting platform.

Rob Phythian, SharpLink CEO, stated, "Billions of dollars in recurring revenue is being generated in the U.S. sports betting market annually using outdated and repurposed betting platforms originally designed for the European sports betting market years ago. SharpLink and SB22 have teamed to exploit the power of SharpLink's innovative C4 BetSense through its full integration with SB22's next generation sports betting platform to:

promote fan activation and retention offers that are deeply personalized and relevant to each user's individual sports passions, betting preferences and styles of betting;

inspire calls to action that are expected to result in more pronounced fan engagement and retention rates for operators;

deliver superior online user experiences that, in turn, inspire players to return more frequently to an operator's mobile app to engage in the fun and gameplay; and

provide operators with what is expected to be notably higher rakes of bets wagered through the turkey platform."

Continuing, Phythian added, "Building and launching a sportsbook takes tremendous time and money, but that is only part of the battle. You then have to get people to download and use the app to place their bets in a highly competitive market. By teaming with other industry pioneers that are investing in this high growth market, SharpLink is confident that the financial impact we can deliver for forward-thinking sportsbook and casino operators could potentially be profound, unleashing entirely new levels of revenue generation and profitability as the emerging U.S. sports betting market continues to scale and flourish."

SB22's fully customizable platform is GLI-33 Certified by Gaming Laboratories International and is expected to empower sportsbook and casino operators with the ability to scale their fan activation strategies, driving material revenue growth. Completely integrated from the ground-up using a state-of-the-art technology stack, it is the first mobile-centric, iOS-and Android-native, fully automated, AI-powered, cloud-capable and VR/AR-ready sports betting platform on the market.

"The team at SharpLink has a long history of being industry modernizers and are known experts in data-driven fan engagement, retention and conversion. As SB22 works towards enriching and enhancing the capabilities of our platform, it is through teaming with companies like SharpLink that will enable us to leapfrog the prevailing conventions of legacy sports betting technologies and create and deliver vibrant solutions that actually move the needle in a big way for operators in the U.S," said Vik Shretha, SB22's Chief Operating Officer.

SharpLink and SB22 have commenced with integrating C4 BetSense into SB22's tech stack and expects to test the solution beginning at the mid-way point of the 2023/2024 NFL season and continuing through the 2024 NCAA March Madness season.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. SharpLink's proprietary fantasy sports platform reaches more than two million fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40 million annually on its portfolio of digital gaming experiences and contests. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting and iGaming industries, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

