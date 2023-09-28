The "Laboratory Automation Market A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End User, and Region Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory automation market, valued at $9.17 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory to reach an impressive $24.84 billion by 2033, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.57% expected during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

Laboratory automation, which involves the use of technology and equipment to perform various laboratory tasks with minimal human intervention, is becoming a pivotal force in scientific research, testing, and experimentation. This revolutionary trend aims to enhance efficiency, accuracy, reproducibility, and throughput across diverse industries.

Market Insights

According to BIS Research, the laboratory automation market is segmented by product into liquid handling instruments, appliances, accessories, and software. Liquid handling instruments, including both fully automated and semi-automated systems, along with software such as Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), play a crucial role in applications like drug discovery, genomics, clinical diagnostics, and more. Key end users encompass life sciences, biopharma companies, diagnostic labs, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), and research and academic institutions.

Industry Impact

The laboratory automation landscape is characterized by dynamic interactions among stakeholders, technologies, and trends that are shaping the industry's growth and innovation. Rapid technological advancements, evolving industry demands, and the pursuit of increased efficiency and precision are driving the adoption of laboratory automation.

Integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics promises smarter and more autonomous laboratories, enabling real-time data analysis, predictive insights, and adaptive experiment design. Connectivity between instruments, cloud-based data management, and remote monitoring are also reshaping laboratory operations and fostering collaboration.

Market Segmentation

Product: Liquid Handling, Appliances and Accessories, Software

Liquid handling dominates the market, accounting for 66.73% of the market share in 2022.

Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Proteomics, Genomics and Molecular Biology, Drug Discovery and Pharma Development, Cell Culture and Regenerative Medicine, Forensic Applications, Others

Drug discovery and pharma development hold the largest market share at 30.97% in 2022.

End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Organizations, Bio-Pharmaceutical Industries and CROs, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Institutes and Research Organizations, Other End Users

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations lead the market with a 32.18% share in 2022.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest-of-the-World

North America and Europe lead due to their advanced industries and substantial adoption of laboratory automation, while Asia-Pacific is poised for significant growth.

Recent Developments

Recent innovations in the laboratory automation market include:

Abbott Laboratories' GLP Systems Track Laboratory Automation Solution, capable of processing 900 samples per hour.

Becton, Dickinson and Company's BD FACSDuet Premium Sample Preparation System, enhancing consistency and reproducibility in cellular diagnostics.

An innovative robotic track system for the BD Kiestra microbiology laboratory solution.

Beckman Coulter's collaboration with SCIEX to bring automation to SCIEX's Echo MS system.

FDA clearance for Beckman Coulter's DxC 500 AU Chemistry Analyzer.

Market Demand and Challenges

Key demand drivers include improved turnaround time, reduced costs, the shortage of skilled laboratory staff, and technological advancements.

Challenges involve high capital investments, maintenance costs, and the complexity of integrating automation with existing laboratory setups.

Market Opportunities

Partnerships and alliances present opportunities for growth and innovation.

Emerging economies offer opportunities due to rapid industrialization and increased investment in research and development.

Key Market Players

Key companies profiled in the laboratory automation market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Revvity, Inc., Eppendorf SE, Waters Corporation, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BIOMERIEUX, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Tecan Trading AG.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global laboratory automation market?

What are the significant developmental strategies implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the unit sold for liquid handling automation systems in the market?

What are the average prices for different products in the market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the laboratory automation market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What is the regulatory framework in the global laboratory automation market?

What is the growth potential of the global laboratory automation market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2023 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $24.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

