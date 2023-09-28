Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2023 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of FlexQube AB (503/23)

With effect from September 29, 2023, the paid subscription shares in FlexQube
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including October 06, 2023. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FLEXQ BTA 2               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020847747              
Order book ID:  306568                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
