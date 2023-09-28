Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of FlexQube AB (503/23)

With effect from September 29, 2023, the paid subscription shares in FlexQube AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 06, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FLEXQ BTA 2 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020847747 Order book ID: 306568 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB