The Tatooine Silica Project covers an area of approximately 5,100 hectares, located directly adjacent to the community of Brisco, British Columbia and BC Highway 95, and approximately 65 kilometres southeast of Golden, BC, which is home to the Moberly Mine, a past-producing high-purity silica mine in the same lithological unit as the Tatooine Silica Project.

NI 43-101 Technical Report - Interpretation and Conclusions

The Tatooine Property is situated in southeastern British Columbia where primary industry, especially mining and forestry, are fundamental components of the regional economy. The location boasts a trained work force and excellent infrastructure including rail, highways and high-voltage power lines crossing parts of the claim boundary. No obvious impediments to the exploration and development of the Project are present.

The Mount Wilson Formation, a ridge-forming Middle to Upper Ordovician unit, is the largest resource of silica in the province of British Columbia (1). Digital maps published by the BC Geological Survey indicate a repeated sequence of lithological units, including the Mount Wilson Formation, occurring on the Tatooine Property and ground-based exploration conducted at the Project in 2022 and 2023 have identified quartzite units of significant width and strike length.

Geochemical analysis of multiple samples taken in this quartzite unit has demonstrated consistent, high-purity silica grades, exceeding 98% (with recent sampling by the Company averaging 98.8% SiO2 (2)). High-purity silica is the standard material used in the creation of nearly all semiconductors and solar panels and is used in a wide range of other products including fiber optics, energy storage, and biotechnology. Current market trends suggest that demand for high-purity silica will continue to increase in conjunction with the growing focus on renewable energy, expanding use of microchips, and advancements in telecommunication technologies.

Work undertaken by the company in 2023 clearly demonstrates the excellent potential for the discovery of a high-purity silica resource of significant size at the Tatooine Property. The NI 43-101 Technical Report author strongly believes that Tatooine Silica Project is a project of merit and deserving of additional work.

NI 43-101 Technical Report - Work Program Recommendations

Bulk Sample and Market Research

It is recommended that the Company collect a bulk sample for metallurgical testing and preliminary characterization of physical parameters. With these factors more clearly understood an early-stage market study can be conducted to quantify the potential market niche and value inherent in the deposit material.

Extensive Mapping and Sampling

A detailed mapping program to establish the locations and geometry of the quartzite units on the Property and to explore for additional bodies of mineralization is recommended to understand and fully quantify both the extent and the nature of the mineralization present.

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Property vendor.

References

(1) Simandl, G. et.al., 2014. Refractory minerals in British Columbia, Canada.

(2) HMR News Release dated July 11, 2023. "Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Average Grade of 98.8% SiO2 from 27 Samples at Tatooine Silica Project British Columbia, Canada"

