The French government has awarded 129 projects an average price of €0.0824 ($0.0868)/kWh in its latest ground-mounted tender. This represents the largest capacity since the beginning of the tender series held by the French authorities.From pv magazine France The French Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results of the fourth round of the Programmation Pluriannuelle de l'Energie PPE2 ground-mounted PV tender series. A total capacity of 1,519 MW, the largest volume awarded since the French energy regulator Commission de régulation de l'énergie (CRE) began holding the tenders, ...

