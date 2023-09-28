INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Wraps Record Event with Nearly 19,000 Attendees

The Battery Show plans for continued growth with move to Detroit, October 2024.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / The Battery Show, the leading North American event connecting the advanced battery and electric vehicle industries and co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, reports a record high event with nearly 19,000 attendees, marking a 25% year over year increase this September.

The annual show is North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event and the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid vehicles. Attendees accessed over 800 exhibitors on the expo floor, with top companies in attendance including 6K Energy, Advanced Battery Concepts, DEWESoft LLC, Dow, Hongfa America Inc., Our Next Energy Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Delivering technical content focused on real world commercial solutions through four?distinctively themed conference tracks, over 200 speakers across 72 hours of education were curated to discuss key industry topics including newly added forecasts of the market supply chain, regulatory outlooks and product designs driving the battery and EV industries. Keynote presentations included industry leaders such as Albemarle, U.S. Department of Energy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Monolith AI and PowerCo SE.

"The tremendous growth of The Battery Show reflects the rapidly expanding state of the industry," says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "The scientists, engineers, decision-makers and CEOs that gather each year are participating in key conversations around sourcing essential battery materials. As battery technology and electric vehicle manufacturing is reimagined, the dynamic visionaries at our event are capitalizing on the education available to champion this shift towards the EV landscape of the future."

Battery demand for vehicles in the United States grew close to 80% in 2022 and the increasing global use of electric vehicles parallels the rapid need for the manufacturing of advanced battery products. As the industry continues to evolve, the use of in-person trade shows can positively affect customers looking to learn, sell and buy new technologies. The Battery Show is the meeting place for professionals looking to strike deals and anticipate future trajectories of the trade.

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo announces the move to Detroit next year Oct. 7-10, 2024, at Huntington Place. The expansion to downtown Detroit marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the show, providing the opportunity to showcase with increased visibility for emerging and global leading brands. Over 1,000 exhibitors are already confirmed to highlight the best and latest innovations as well as unveil anticipated technology in the heart of America's Motor City.

For more information on next year's event, visit www.thebatteryshow.com . Exhibitors interested in participating in the 2024 expo are encouraged to contact clientservices.ime@informa.com as space is limited.

About The Battery Show:

The Battery Show is North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, Co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid vehicles. The Battery Show takes place annually in Novi, Michigan and brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. Discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from more than 800 suppliers, connect with over 15,000 attendees and access 4 tracks of technical education. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and is in collaboration with the annual Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, and an all-new launch event this year: The Battery Show India, taking place at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida. Connect with The Battery Show and join the conversation on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Informa Markets Engineering:

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

