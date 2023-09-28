FallCall Solutions, LLC: FallCall Detect Integrates Apple Crash Detection to Offer First Safety App With Both Fall and Crash Detection Capabilities

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / FallCall Solutions, a CT tech startup committed to making safety accessible and affordable for all, announced today that their medical alert safety app, FallCall Detect, now supports Crash Detection for iPhone 14 and later models. This new integration into an independent 24/7 emergency monitoring center - a world first among safety-tech apps - will add to FallCall's growing list of features, including their own patented Smart Fall Detection, integrated Bluetooth-powered medical alert jewelry and voice-activated Help Calls using Siri.

FallCall Detect

Monitored Crash Detection and Smart Fall Detection in one App.

"Many older adults want to drive and stay independent for as long as they are able," says Shea Gregg, MD, a trauma surgeon and President and Founder of FallCall Solutions. "Given the increasing use of mobile and wearable technology in this population, we were fortunate to work with Apple on integrating their extraordinary Crash Detection technology into the FallCall platform. This will ultimately provide older adults and their loved ones with peace of mind that they can get help from our trained emergency medical dispatch partners following a motor vehicle crash."

FallCall customers who subscribe to Central Monitoring are connected to Mytrex medical dispatchers who assess the fall or crash, communicate with caregivers, and send medical help when needed.

"Mytrex strives to be on the forefront of personal emergency response system (PERS) innovation," states Ryan Bangerter, Vice President of Business Development for emergency response provider, Mytrex, Inc. "With over 35 years of experience providing emergency medical monitoring to our medical alert partners, Mytrex is prepared to support Apple Crash Detection and any future capabilities that our collaboration with FallCall will produce. FallCall's unique approach of an app-based solution continues to support our vision of enhancing safety through innovation."

Crash Detection can run on iPhone 14 and later models simultaneously with FallCall's Smart Fall Detection on Apple Watch. Additionally, connectivity with Trelawear and Talius pendants is maintained for added peace of mind. "We aim to be the most reliable and trusted personal emergency response platform for older adults and their caregivers in the U.S. and globally," says Gregg.

FallCall Detect, v3.0 can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, and crash detection monitoring support will be available to subscribers of FallCall's low-cost monitoring service ($17.99/month) in the United States.

About FallCall Solutions: FallCall Solutions was established in 2015 and is a leading innovator in wearable/mobile safety solutions in the United States and Australia. With a goal of making safety accessible for all, FallCall creates automated and affordable applications on the most popular mobile platforms that empower Elders to live independent, active lifestyles. FallCall Solutions is an AARP Agetech Collaborative portfolio startup. For more information, visit www.fallcall.com.

About Mytrex: Mytrex is the leading manufacturer and provider of monitoring services in the Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) market in the USA. Mytrex's systematic approach to designing PERS is unique; Mytrex utilizes its 30+ years of experience designing not only PERS but also PERS monitoring software and hardware utilized in central stations. Mytrex's mission is to design and service cutting-edge, reliable and affordable medical alert solutions which improve the quality of life for customers and caregivers. For more information, visit www. mytrexinc.com.

Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, Siri and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by FallCall Solutions is under license.

Trelawear is a registered trademark of Trelawear, Inc.

Talius is a registered trademark of Talius, Inc.

