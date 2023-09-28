Clerkdata Limited Liability Company: Jeremy Resmer to Host ForeclosuresDaily.com's Latest Monthly Webinar

Why You Need a Funnel for Every Lead

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Foreclosuresdaily.com has been one of the nation's leading off-market real estate resources for investors since 2004. The Jeremy Resmer webinar is a free registration event sponsored by ForeclosuresDaily.com's latest monthly webinar on Oct. 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. EDT. - a live interview will take place on his success story, connecting with motivated sellers of real estate.









Since 2016, Jeremy Resmer has invested in real estate and completed more than 300 transactions of apartment buildings, single-family homes, and land acquisitions. He owns Myrtle Beach Home Buyers, Middle Tennessee Home Buyers, and Value Land Buyers. Jeremy is passionate about helping other investors master lead generation and follow up to dominate their markets. His newest venture, Investor CTV, leverages the credibility and frequency of Connected TV with retargeted ads to reach motivated sellers faster and with less competition to close more deals.

Real estate buying and selling is the most significant transfer of wealth. Unfortunate circumstances, such as divorce, probate, or financial crisis, could motivate the seller to sell. The wholesale real estate market consists of off-market leads being off the radar, not retail, and off the retail grid. Mr. Resmer will share his tips on real estate investing.

