Digital Agency Mylo Named Most Innovative InsurTech Company in Third Consecutive FinTech Award

Wealth & Finance International recognizes Mylo for its cutting-edge technology platform

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Insurtech leader Mylo has been named 2023 Most Innovative InsurTech Company in the 7th annual FinTech Awards program hosted by the global publication Wealth & Finance International. Mylo was recognized for their cloud-based, turnkey technology platform that solves for the unique needs of channel partners, agents, and their small business and individual customers through insurance intelligence. This is the third consecutive FinTech Award for Mylo, who earned the title "Most Innovative InsurTech Company" in 2021 and 2022.

The FinTech Awards showcase leaders that are constantly pushing boundaries and providing a more simplified financial management experience.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named Most Innovative InsurTech Company in our third FinTech Award," said David Embry, Mylo CEO. "This reflects our commitment to delivering a simple and intuitive guided insurance shopping experience. Mylo will continue to innovate our capabilities and partnerships to help even more customers protect what matters."

Mylo enables over 60 channel partners to give their customers instant access to a proprietary recommendation engine that identifies the best insurance solution from 100+ top-rated carriers. The Mind of Mylo goes beyond offering quotes based on price and instead recommends ideal coverage, quotes products with the best value, and offers solutions for future needs too. In the last year, Mylo has helped connect thousands of business owners and individuals with the protections they need for business, auto, home, group benefits, life and more.

Mylo has also continued to refine its Amplifi? platform, a cloud-based SaaS solution that will equip other insurance agencies with the same technology Mylo agents have used successfully for seven years. Agencies who integrate Amplifi can leverage insurance intelligence built on 50+ years of expertise, expand their product range, optimize their operations, and drive success through high volume, low premium transactions.

Mylo has earned additional industry accolades in 2023 including: the Best InsurTech Company in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards and InsurTech Company of the Year by Finance Monthly.

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.

About Wealth & Finance International

Wealth & Finance International is dedicated to providing fund managers and institutional and private investors around the world with the latest industry news across both traditional and alternative investment sectors. Distributed each month to more than 130,000 high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, fund managers, institutional investors and professional services firms, Wealth & Finance International has rapidly become the go-to resource for those looking to make the right decisions when it comes to securing and growing their wealth. For more information, visit wealthandfinance-news.com.

