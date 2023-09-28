DJ Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Interim results

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Interim results 28-Sep-2023 / 13:55 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Interim results SCE interims, yesterday, reported a loss, so the chairman's statement of "considerable strategic progress" is notable. We concur. The automotive brake market is strong, all the more so in SCE's market of carbon ceramic discs. SCE's order book since end-2020 is up nearly six-fold and it makes an explicit statement as to supportive customers and prospects for more orders. Capital investment is in place and operational for our 2023 sales estimates, and there is clear line of sight for GBP50m p.a. capacity during 2024, with spending already started on the next rise to GBP75m p.a. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/interim-results/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mike Foster London mf@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

