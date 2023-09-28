Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
WKN: 157713 | ISIN: GB0002892528 | Ticker-Symbol: XE4
Frankfurt
28.09.23
10:11 Uhr
0,278 Euro
-0,006
-2,11 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.09.2023 | 15:28
28.09.2023 | 15:28
Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Interim results

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Interim results 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Interim results 
28-Sep-2023 / 13:55 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Interim results 
 
SCE interims, yesterday, reported a loss, so the chairman's statement of "considerable strategic progress" is notable. 
We concur. The automotive brake market is strong, all the more so in SCE's market of carbon ceramic discs. SCE's order 
book since end-2020 is up nearly six-fold and it makes an explicit statement as to supportive customers and prospects 
for more orders. Capital investment is in place and operational for our 2023 sales estimates, and there is clear line 
of sight for GBP50m p.a. capacity during 2024, with spending already started on the next rise to GBP75m p.a. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/interim-results/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mike Foster 
London                     mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1737205 28-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737205&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
