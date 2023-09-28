Market Logic Software AG: Market Logic Software Named as a Finalist for the 2023 Best New Product/Service Innovation Award by Quirks Media

DeepSights, Market Logic Software's new generative-AI solution for consumer insights and research management, was shortlisted for the annual Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Market Logic Software, the global leader for insights management solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the "Best New Product/Service Innovation" category for the 2023 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards.

"Being recognized as a finalist in this category is a testament to our continual ambition to deliver value-adding, cutting-edge insights solutions to our partners and customers. We take immense pride in the level of commitment and innovation that our teams bring to the industry, and we are grateful to the esteemed panel of judges at the Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards for this honor." - Dirk Wolf, CEO

The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media, celebrates the individuals, companies, products, and services that create a lasting impact in the field of marketing research each year.

Market Logic's inclusion in the "Best New Product/Service Innovation" category recognizes the company's latest innovation DeepSights: the world's first generative-AI solution engineered for consumer insights and market research teams.

"In a year where AI technology has taken huge leaps forward, it is an honor to see DeepSights recognized to this degree. This solution has the potential to completely reshape an organization's relationship to their knowledge by integrating trusted insights directly into daily workflows and decisions. We look forward to continuing to deliver game-changing solutions to insights teams around the globe." - Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation & Product Officer

Market Logic Software extends its heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated teams, valued clients, and industry peers who have played an integral role in this product development journey. We remain committed to empowering market research professionals with innovative solutions that drive informed decisions, and we look forward to continuing our pursuit of excellence in the years to come.

NOTE: The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media, recognize the researchers, suppliers and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners and Quirk's editorial staff.

The award winners will be announced at The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards Virtual Ceremony on November 14, 2023. Please visit quirksawards.com for more details.

About Market Logic

Market Logic is a market-leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions. Our AI-enabled insights management platform allows insights teams to equip business decision-makers with trusted insights at scale and speed. Since 2006, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Astra Zeneca and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic.

