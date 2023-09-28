Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
28.09.23
15:36 Uhr
286,60 Euro
-0,80
-0,28 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2023 | 15:50
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Year of Progress and Rebuilding: The Home Depot Foundation's Hurricane Ian Recovery Journey Continues

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Sept. 28, 2023, marks the first anniversary of Hurricane Ian. Over the past 12 months, The Home Depot Foundation has teamed up with local nonprofits to help communities in southwest Florida recover from the storm.

Inspiritus, one of the Foundation's national partners, has worked tirelessly to assist with restoration efforts. In the aftermath, the Foundation committed $1 million to support immediate response and recovery. In the weeks that followed, the Foundation donated an additional $200,000 to Inspiritus for long-term recovery. With this funding, they rebuilt more than 200 homes and completed over 400 recovery projects. Recently, they're focusing their efforts in the Fort Myers neighborhood of Harlem Heights.

Residents Julia and Leon rode out the storm at home. The couple was rescued by boat after more than three feet of water flooded their house. Just down the road, Lester is a military veteran who spent months living in his flooded car post-Ian. His home suffered severe water and termite damage, and he currently lives in a trailer provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

There are countless stories like these?and houses across the area that still need repairs. Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, recently partnered with Inspiritus to help renovate these homes in Harlem Heights. The projects include mudding, replacing doors, laying new floors and trim, installing kitchen cabinets and more.?

The Home Depot Foundation is committed to supporting communities with natural disaster preparedness, short-term?response?and long-term recovery.? The Foundation supports communities impacted by natural disasters with??the help of Team Depot and nonprofit partners including Inspiritus, American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Convoy of Hope and Operation Blessing. Learn more at HomeDepotFoundation.org.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788358/a-year-of-progress-and-rebuilding-the-home-depot-foundations-hurricane-ian-recovery-journey-continues

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
