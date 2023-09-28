M&H Consulting Offering New Concierge Retainer Package to Meet the IT Support Needs of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

With the addition of the concierge retainer package, the Boston-based IT consulting company ensures businesses have on-demand access to complete desktop management support

The CRP is available to cover multiple devices, including physical computing and networking technology, with a 10% quantity discount added for 10+ devices, 20% for 20+ devices, and 25% for 50+ devices. Services include (but are not limited to):

Tech support and problem resolution

Remote system monitoring via Pulseway

Anti-virus subscriptions

On-site support for issues that cannot be resolved remotely

Free hardware replacements for hardware under manufacturer warranty

Businesses enrolled in the concierge plan pay a flat monthly consulting fee, with no-cost travel for on-site support. Additional services such as Managed Detection Response (MDR) can be added on as needed for a per-workstation fee, with automatic discounts for specialty support services like Tech For a Day.

M&H Consulting IT services help meet the urgent need that today's small and mid-sized businesses have for reliable technology support, with specialized services that keep hardware and software updated and healthy while also supporting scalability for long-term system growth. Clients who participate in the concierge plan get a number of additional perks as well, such as on-demand access to professional and highly trained desktop management specialists. All-at-once maintenance, regular critical security updates, and increased workforce productivity further improve operational peace of mind and keep businesses on track to meet their goals.

In order to qualify for support under the concierge plan, devices must be no older than five years old and must still be under manufacturer support. All operating systems must also be supported by OS. New hardware installations are not included but are available on request for an additional fee.

CRP clients are able to keep their IT budgets in check with a single flat monthly fee for service and proactive maintenance discounts. Currently, M&H Consulting is offering one to three-year contracts for businesses, with price differences based on the specifics of the plan selected. Some services, including support on weekends or holidays or support outside of M&H Consulting's business hours of Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., are charged separately.

Interested readers are encouraged to contact M&H Consulting to learn more about the new concierge package. Services are available for businesses throughout the U.S. and include dedicated support from M&H Consulting's team of qualified IT consultants. Please contact M&H Consulting today for additional information on CRP pricing, services, and system requirements.

About M&H Consulting

M&H Consulting, founded in 2001, is a full-service IT consulting company based out of Boston, Massachusetts, and serving towns and cities throughout the Greater Boston area and New England. With an experienced team of IT professionals, M&H Consulting provides small and mid-sized businesses with on- and off-site IT support, with services that include desktop and network management, IT project management, fully managed computer support, and more.

For more information, please visit www.massachusettsitservices.com.

