28.09.2023 | 16:31
Justin Sun Prioritizes Security: User Assets Are Sacred and Inviolabl

DJ Justin Sun Prioritizes Security: User Assets Are Sacred and Inviolabl 

HTX 
Justin Sun Prioritizes Security: User Assets Are Sacred and Inviolabl 
28-Sep-2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY HTX 
 
Singapore | September 28, 2023 12:22 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
Justin Sun, a member of the HTX Global Advisory Board, participated in a live broadcast titled "Talk to Justin Sun 
about Crypto Safety Issues" on September 26. This live interview was conducted simultaneously on HTX's (previously 
Huobi) Twitter Space and HTX Live. Justin Sun shared his insights on security concerns related to cryptocurrency 
exchanges and responded to the recent security incident at HTX. 
To start, Justin Sun gave a brief recap of the recent cyberattack on HTX. On September 24, 2023, at around 6 PM 
Singapore time, HTX detected a hack and took immediate actions, which included rapidly changing the hot wallet address, 
implementing the real-time monitoring mechanism, and establishing the SAFU fund. Through these efforts, the exchange 
has ensured the protection of user assets and information. HTX, as emphasized by Justin Sun, managed to promptly 
resolve almost all issues within 24 hours following the attack. Users remained largely unaware of the incident, but it 
was indeed an intense battle. 
According to reports, HTX has fully covered the losses, ensuring that users will not incur any losses due to this 
incident. The platform is operating normally, and all user assets remain unaffected. Moreover, HTX has labeled the 
hacker's ETH addresses and proposed a 5% white-hat incentive (USD400,000) to encourage the hacker to return the stolen 
funds. If the hacker returns the funds within 7 days, HTX will offer them a position as a security consultant for the 
exchange. Otherwise, HTX will provide the information to the authorities for the hacker's prosecution. 
Additionally, HTX is collaborating with professional security teams, blockchain institutions, and top-notch exchanges 
like Binance to trace the hacker's identity and the whereabouts of the stolen funds. While the exchange cannot disclose 
the specifics of the ongoing investigation, it is committed to ensuring that the hacker faces the full legal 
consequences they deserve if they do not return the stolen funds. 
Justin Sun stated, "We encourage white hat ethical hacking and are confident in our ability to recover the funds. HTX 
has a proven track record of collaborating with authorities to apprehend hackers and will not tolerate any hacking 
activities. Even if users not affiliated with HTX have had their assets compromised, we will initiate charitable 
efforts to assist them in recovering their losses." 
Summarizing the discussion, Justin Sun underscored the costliness of the security lesson learned and the commitment to 
excel in this domain. He emphasized that the recent hack was a valuable experience for him and his team, prompting HTX 
to reassess and enhance its security. 
HTX will take concrete steps to ensure that user assets on the platform remain at the forefront of industry standards. 
HTX will introduce more security tools and technologies for the timely detection and prevention of potential threats in 
the future. Collaboration with leading security audit firms for regular audits and swift issue resolution is another 
facet of their strategy. Lastly, additional security updates, including updates to custodians or institutions, will be 
implemented. 
Considering the multiple security incidents that have occurred in the cryptocurrency industry, Sun remarked, "Past 
experiences have taught us that security is an ongoing race, where we must continually adopt measures to ensure the 
security of user assets and fortify our security defense." 
Addressing community doubts regarding the incident being a marketing stunt orchestrated by HTX, Justin Sun 
categorically dismissed such claims. He affirmed that while HTX has previously hosted attention-grabbing marketing 
events, the platform's unwavering commitment to security and the sanctity of user assets means they will never exploit 
a security incident as a marketing ploy. 
Sun continued to reiterate the importance of security throughout the live stream, emphasizing, "Security is an eternal 
concern, and we will always prioritize the safety of user assets." 
 
About HTX 
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that 
span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX 
serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five 
continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for 
good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Michael Wang 
 
glo-media@htx-inc.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.htx.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1737249 28-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

